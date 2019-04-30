

Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles checked on the left elbow of Anthony Rendon, who has been out of action since April 20. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

The Washington Nationals placed star third baseman Anthony Rendon on the 10-day injured list with a left elbow contusion, the team announced Tuesday afternoon. The move is retroactive to April 27.

Rendon has just four at-bats since he was hit by a pitch against the Miami Marlins on April 20, despite Nationals Manager Dave Martinez asserting before nearly every game Rendon was available to pinch hit. Martinez said Monday the team was listening to Rendon, who assured them he’d be back soon. Now, he will not be available to return until May 7, the second of three games in Milwaukee against the Brewers.

In Rendon’s spot, the Nationals promoted left-handed pitcher Dan Jennings from Class AA Harrisburg. The Nationals also designated right-handed pitcher Austin Adams for assignment. Adams appeared in one game for the Nationals, on April 20 in Miami, and walked two, struck out two and hit a batter as he allowed a run.

The 32-year-old Jennings had a 2.45 ERA in 3⅔ innings out of the Harrisburg bullpen. In 2018, with the Milwaukee Brewers, Jennings finished with a 3.22 ERA in 72 appearances.

