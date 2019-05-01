

Brad Marchand earned the ire of Blue Jackets fans Tuesday night. (Jay LaPrete)

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand will not face any supplemental discipline from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for punching the back of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Scott Harrington’s head, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The incident came in the final two minutes of Tuesday’s Game 3 in the second-round series between Columbus and Boston, which the Bruins lost, 2-1. Marchand, who has been suspended six times throughout his career, was widely criticized on social media for the cheap shot on an unsuspecting player on his knees. But there’s a wide gap between an action that’s frowned upon and one that rises to the level of a suspension or fine. Marchand’s jab wasn’t forceful enough to qualify for the latter, according to the person familiar with the decision, and Harrington wasn’t injured.

More concerning for the Bruins is the evident frustration from one of their star players. The Blue Jackets now have a 2-1 series lead, and Marchand, who’s coming off the first 100-point season of his career, doesn’t have a point in these three games against Columbus. Star center Patrice Bergeron has been similarly kept off the score sheet. The Blue Jackets swept the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round by similarly shutting down Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos.

More from The Post:

It’s not too early to talk about Nicklas Backstrom and Braden Holtby’s next contracts

The Capitals’ bid for a repeat Stanley Cup is over. Former coach Barry Trotz’s isn’t.