Redskins team president Bruce Allen has done several interviews this week about Washington’s much-ballyhooed draft, and in most of them, he’s talked up the nurturing environment rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins can expect to find in Ashburn. Allen, who has rarely taken questions from local media members in recent years, also took the opportunity to discredit rumors and reports about division in the Redskins’ front office before the draft.

As a guest on Stephen A. Smith’s ESPN Radio show on Tuesday, Allen downplayed the notion that Redskins owner Daniel Snyder was responsible for Washington drafting Haskins with the 15th pick. There was speculation last week that Snyder was “taking over” the Redskins’ draft plan, with some pointing to the fact that Snyder’s son attended the same high school Haskins graduated from in 2016 — the Bullis School in Potomac — among the evidence that the Ohio State quarterback was the owner’s No. 1 guy.

“Dan supported it, as did everybody,” Allen said when asked about taking Haskins. “All of those great draft day stories are classic. [Snyder’s] son does go to the high school that Dwayne went to six years ago. His son’s only a sophomore at the school . . . The person leading our personnel department is a guy named Doug Williams, and if you want to trust somebody’s judgment on quarterbacks, I think he’s a pretty good man to lean on.”

Dwayne Haskins predicted in high school the Redskins might need a new QB. Now it's him.

Allen credited Williams, the Redskins’s senior VP of player personnel, and director of college scouting Kyle Smith for putting together Washington’s draft board. Allen said the team decided not to trade picks to move up from the No. 15 position in the first round because it liked so many of the players available.

Later in the interview, Smith gave Allen a chance to stick up for his oft-criticized boss, whose teams have won two playoff games since he bought the franchise in 1999.

“Daniel Snyder, when people look at what has ailed the Redskins, on many occasions, fair or unfair, he’s gotten the finger pointed in his direction,” Smith said. “Tell my listeners about what you think about the owner that is Daniel Snyder, and what it is about him that people are missing out on or really don’t know about.”

“Well, the simplest and the most obvious is he’s one of America’s great success stories,” Allen said before telling the familiar story of Snyder attending Redskins games with his dad as a kid. “When the team came for sale, he bought it. He didn’t buy it to buy an NFL team. This was his dream team. He’s a fan. Every day, he lets us know his desire for us to win and gives us the reins to do what we need to try and do to win.

"When players get injured, he’s the man at the hospital with them throughout the night. Unfortunately, we had a bit of that last year. He cares about the players, he cares about the people in the building and he cares about the fans, because that’s what he is. He doesn’t need a focus group to tell him what the fans are thinking because he feels it. As everyone in this building, our job is to live up to the glory that came before us, honor it, but also try to achieve the same greatness, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Haskins will have a large say in whether the Redskins’ reach that goal, and Allen said the team wouldn’t want it any other way. After the draft, Giants GM Dave Gettleman said he was certain two teams would have drafted Duke quarterback Daniel Jones before the 17th pick had the Giants not selected him sixth overall. The Redskins were later reported to be one of those teams, which suggested they considered Jones a better prospect than Haskins.

“We picked the player we wanted to pick,” Allen said Tuesday night on NFL Network. “I’m almost positive Dave has no clue what our draft board would be. I don’t know which draft boards he knows, but he doesn’t know ours."

