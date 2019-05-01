

Brock Lesnar, left, taunts Daniel Cormier after Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic at UFC 226. (John Locher)

UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier had been looking forward to a blockbuster matchup with Brock Lesnar, but the chances of that happening are looking fairly dim at the moment. Lesnar, a WWE performer who took steps to return to the UFC after a three-year hiatus, is instead “retired,” according to UFC President Dana White.

Cormier is reportedly moving on to a rematch with Stipe Miocic, who lost his heavyweight crown to Cormier at UFC 226 in July. Immediately after that fight, Lesnar stepped into the Octagon after being called out by Cormier, and the two engaged in mild hostilities that appeared to possibly be a ploy to drum up anticipation for an eventual matchup.

“We’re definitely going to make that fight,” White said at the time of a Lesnar-Cormier showdown. However, on Tuesday White said of Lesnar to ESPN, “He told me he’s done. He’s retired.”

MMA Fighting subsequently reported that it obtained confirmation of the 41-year-old Lesnar’s “intentions to retire.” ESPN reported that the UFC is working to set up Cormier and Miocic with a pay-per-view event Aug. 17, in Anaheim.

Lesnar hasn’t had an MMA fight since July 2016 at UFC 200, when he defeated Mark Hunt. That was changed to a no-decision after the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which administers the UFC’s drug-testing program, revealed that Lesnar had failed tests for a banned substance, clomiphene.

The imposing former NCAA heavyweight wrestling champion was given a year-long suspension, and he was approximately halfway through it when he retired in February 2017, but he reportedly put himself back in the USADA drug-testing pool last year, which would have enabled him to complete his suspension.

In the meantime, Lesnar has continued performing in the WWE, where he held the Universal Championship until losing it to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35 in April. That result was viewed by many fans as possibly freeing up Lesnar to take on Cormier, and the latter wasted little time in clamoring for that to happen.

“Dana, get on the phone right now,” Cormier, 40, exclaimed to TMZ Sports. “If you haven’t called [Lesnar] yet, do it today! What are you waiting for? Get this [expletive] on the books.”

Now it appears that the book may be closed on Lesnar’s UFC career, although it can’t be ruled out that he’s simply engaging in a negotiating tactic or at least biding his time some more for an MMA comeback. The short-term outcome of his reported retirement is a likely boon to Miocic, who has been calling out Cormier in hopes of a rematch.

Read more from The Post:

2019 Kentucky Derby horses, post positions, odds, analysis and start time

Lexi Thompson plays golf with Trump, then takes social media break after ‘hurtful’ comments

‘Jeopardy’ juggernaut James Holzhauer wins by just $18 over college SID in his closest game yet