ESPN announced Wednesday that play-by-play man Joe Tessitore and analyst Booger McFarland will form the new “Monday Night Football” booth next season. The search for a new crew began when in late February when Jason Witten returned to the Dallas Cowboys after a rocky debut season calling games.

The network flirted with Peyton Manning for the opening but could not coax the former quarterback into the booth. Instead, McFarland, a former defensive tackle who played nine years in the NFL mostly for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will move into the analyst role after spending most of last season in a raised chair on the sideline.

“We are very confident in Joe and Booger as our team in the booth,” ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro wrote in a text message. “They have a strong relationship, they’re authentic and enthusiastic. They both progressed last season and now they have this weekly platform to develop and grow together."

Lisa Salters will continue in her sideline reporter role, as well.

The Tessitore-Witten-McFarland team received a large amount of criticism last season, most of it directed at Witten, as he stumbled through his first season as an announcer immediately after retiring.

“Certainly, I took a beating. I’m aware of it,” Witten said last month.

“Monday Night Football” kicks off its 50th season Sept. 9 when Tessitore, McFarland and Salters will be in New Orleans for a Saints-Houston Texans matchup, part of an opening-weekend doubleheader on ESPN.

