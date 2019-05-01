

Omaha Beach, with jockey Mike Smith, wins the Arkansas Derby on April 13, in Hot Springs, Ark. (Oaklawn Park via AP)

Omaha Beach, the favorite heading into Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, has been scratched from the race, according to trainer Richard Mandella.

The horse was reportedly coughing and showing signs of discomfort Wednesday, and a veterinary evaluation discovered a breathing obstruction call “entrapped epiglottis.” Omaha Beach, the son of War Front and Charming, entered the day as a 4-1 favorite and drew the 12th post position.

He won the Arkansas Derby on April 13 to earn a spot in the 145th Run for the Roses. With his withdrawal, Game Winner, trained by Bob Baffert, is the new favorite.

The race is scheduled to be run at 6:50 p.m.