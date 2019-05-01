

Lexi Thompson has played golf with Trump in the past, including before he won the presidency. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

LPGA star Lexi Thompson said recently that she was “taking a break from social media” after receiving “hurtful” comments. The world’s eighth-ranked women’s golfer made her announcement just over a week after playing a round with President Trump.

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh joined them for the round, reportedly at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., not far from the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort, where he was spending Easter weekend. In an unusual move, the White House released photos of Trump enjoying a golf outing, showing him on the course with Thompson and Limbaugh.

President Trump played golf yesterday with Rush Limbaugh and Lexi Thompson. The White House just released these photos. pic.twitter.com/oUcxt8ZptM — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 20, 2019

The White House said at the time (per The Hill) that Trump played golf with “Limbaugh and a couple friends,” not specifically identifying the 24-year-old Thompson. The president also found time that day to castigate some parts of the just-released redacted version of the Mueller report.

A couple of days after the round, Limbaugh said (via his website) that former PGA player Dana Quigley completed their foursome, and he declared, “Who wouldn’t want to play a round with Lexi Thompson? She’s just excellent. … Swing is flawless. She hits the ball on her tiptoes.

“She’s got so much energy on her swing, she rises up on her tiptoes when she hits off the tee — and let me just say, she works out,” he continued. “I want to avoid any kind of sexist connotation here. But she was … It’s understandable why she’s such an accomplished professional.”

In an Instagram post shortly after playing at Trump International, Thompson did not make mention of it, as the Florida native simply showed herself hitting a drive, with the caption, “One more day at home then time to head back to California for two weeks.” However, several of the comments on the post referred to her round with Trump and Limbaugh, with some expressing approval while others criticized Thompson.

“Sorry to have to say goodbye Lexi,” one commenter wrote, “love following you and rooting for you but for you to golf with those two absolute idiots and especially the pervert, I just can’t believe it.”

“Lexi I appreciate so much of what you do and what you stand for,” another wrote, “but standing with a man who demeans the disabled and proudly touts his cruelty towards the weak and oppressed is a step in the wrong direction.”

On Sunday, Thompson used her Instagram account to tell her 413,000 followers that any upcoming posts would be “from my management team for me.” She added, “I’m too involved with it, and to read some of the hurtful things being said to me lately isn’t fair and I’m not dealing with it. Thank you to my true fans out there I will be back on but I’m going to be focusing on me right now and my life. Thanks for understanding.”

Thompson, who has 462,000 Twitter followers, has maintained an active presence on social media, and she has had occasion in the past to chide negative commenters.

In 2016, after she caught flak from a pair of Instagram users, Thompson told them (via Golf Channel), “I don’t want my whole page to be all about golf. And ya I had a bad week but neither of u know what I was dealing with this week and I’m human not perfect. I can’t play well every week, please realize that and comment something positive because that hurts and I won’t deal with it.”

Thompson took a hiatus from social media in 2017, in the wake of her grandmother’s death and an illness suffered by her mother. “This has been a very hard year emotionally for me,” she said at the time, adding, “For me it’s time to focus on my family and nothing else.”

A winner of one major, the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship (the tournament is now called the ANA Inspiration), and nine other LPGA Tour events, Thompson has played golf with Trump in the past, including before he won the presidency. She told Golfweek in 2017 that the biggest change in their outings since he took office is that many more people accompany them on the course.

“I don’t know if I feel very safe or in danger,” she said with a laugh. “It’s interesting.”

Asked by Golfweek if she ever took the opportunity to pick the president’s brain, Thompson replied, “No, no, no, no. I’m not into politics, so honestly I can’t even ask him anything.”

