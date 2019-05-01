

Juan Soto had appeared in all 28 games for the Nationals this season. (Nick Wass)

Left fielder Juan Soto will sit against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday due to back spasms, the Washington Nationals announced with just over an hour until first pitch.

The Nationals are hoping May is much kinder to them than March and April, but they will have to do their part without one of the best healthy hitters. They are already without third baseman Anthony Rendon (left elbow contusion), shortstop Trea Turner (broken right index finger) and first baseman Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in his right foot), who are all on the 10-day injured list. Soto, 20, had appeared in every game and will be replaced in the lineup by Michael A. Taylor.

The move also forced Manager Dave Martinez to shift Adam Eaton from right field to left, Victor Robles from center to right, and plug Taylor into center since he is the team’s best defensive outfielder. Soto has reached base in 15 consecutive games but has struggled at times as teams adjust to him after a superlative rookie season.

Washington’s first game of the new month comes against one of baseball’s hotter teams, as the Cardinals are 19-10 and clicking in all ways. Max Scherzer, Washington’s ace, will look to improve upon a 1-3 record and 4.12 ERA through six starts. Miles Mikolas (2-2, 5.29 ERA) will go for the Cardinals and aim to keep the Nationals in a week-long slump. The Nationals will soon embark on a 10-game trip with visits to the Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

St. Louis, a contender like those three teams, has proved to be a tough test for the Nationals so far this week. Scherzer is the perfect candidate to help Washington turn it around before this month can start to feel like the one before it. The Nationals finished March and April with a 12-16 record that has only soured with back-to-back losses to start this four-game series with the Cardinals. Read about the first game here. And the second here.

And here’s is how the teams are lining up Tuesday:

Cardinals (19-10)

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

Paul DeJong, SS

Marcell Ozuna, LF

Jose Martinez, RF

Yadier Molina, C

Kolten Wong, 2B

Harrison Bader, CF

Miles Mikolas, P

Nationals (12-16)

Adam Eaton, LF

Victor Robles, RF

Howie Kendrick, 3B

Matt Adams, 1B

Yan Gomes, C

Carter Kieboom, SS

Wilmer Difo, 2B

Michael A. Taylor, CF

Max Scherzer, P

