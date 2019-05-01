

The Nationals face a question: Should Erick Fedde be their bullpen Band-Aid or should they continue his development as a starter? (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Nationals are undecided on what to do with one of their top pitching prospects, Erick Fedde, General Manager Mike Rizzo said Tuesday.

The Nationals could promote Fedde in hopes that the long-man might become a stabilizing force in a bullpen in need of one. But doing so stagnates his development as a starter, which Rizzo wants to avoid. The question — and it is pressing — seems to boil down to this: Do the Nationals want to play their cards now or think for the long-term.

Fedde is scheduled to start in Class AA Harrisburg on Friday. As of Tuesday afternoon, Rizzo said the Nationals were “not sure which way we’re going to go” on whether Fedde would make the start.

“We’ve never been afraid to move guys to the big leagues in different roles and different positions and different times, no matter what their chronological age shows,” Rizzo said. “We’re going to put our best club on the field, and if Fedde is one of our best 12 or 13 pitches, that is going to help us win a championship, then we are going to consider it. But we always consider him as a front-line starting pitching prospect and a guy that we’re going to count on in the long time in the future to be a starter.”

The question arose last Sunday because Fedde, 26, made his 2019 MLB debut in relief after Nationals starter Jeremy Hellickson lasted just three innings and allowed six runs to the San Diego Padres. Over four innings and just 49 pitches, Fedde allowed two hits and walked one while striking out three. His four innings jump-started a scoreless streak for an otherwise embattled bullpen which reached 16 on Tuesday night.

Against the Padres, Fedde’s performance proved vital as the Nationals mounted a comeback and won, 7-6, on a walk-off homer from first baseman Matt Adams in the 11th inning.

“I’ve had the chance to watch a lot of games,” said Fedde afterward. “If you can talk about a team win, this is probably as good as it can get.”

In four starts with Harrisburg this season, Fedde has a 2.66 ERA over 23⅔ innings. He’s struck out 25 batters while walking four. Whatever the decision on Fedde’s role, the pitcher gets “very little input,” Rizzo said.

To make the move, Rizzo would need to be confident Hellickson and fifth starter Anibal Sanchez could provide enough consistent depth as starters. As Rizzo pointed out, “it’s easier to make a starter a reliever than make a reliever a starter, because it’s hard to expand a guy and stretch him out.” Fedde is stretched out, having thrown 100 pitches in games before, but Rizzo liked the right-hander in the multi-inning, multi-out role, too.

Yet transitioning Fedde would go against Rizzo’s philosophy of developing starters first.

“We like to develop starters, we feel starters are more difficult to develop than relievers,” he said. “Relievers, for the most part, are failed starters in the minor leagues and put into the bullpen. So, we certainly covet prospects as starters, but we also realize that, if the situation calls for us to put one in the bullpen and their stuff ticks up as a shorter-stint type of guy, then we may have to go that route.”

