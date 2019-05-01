

Iker Casillas holds the ball during Porto’s Champions League quarterfinal match against Liverpool on April 17. (Luis Vieira/Associated Press)

Iker Casillas, the 37-year-old Porto goalkeeper, is in stable condition after suffering a heart attack during a training session Wednesday.

He felt discomfort in his chest as the morning session drew to a close, the Portuguese soccer club said, and was rushed to CUF Porto hospital.

“Iker Casillas suffered a heart attack during a training session on Wednesday morning, at the Porto training center in Olival,” the club said in a statement. “The session was brought to a prompt end to attend to the Porto goalkeeper, who is now at the CUF Porto Hospital.

"Casillas is well, stable and with the heart problem having been resolved."

Casillas spent his first 16 seasons with Real Madrid, three times winning the Champions League and five times winning La Liga. He joined Porto in 2016. In addition, he captained Spain to two European championships and the 2010 World Cup.

Real Madrid wished “our legendary captain” well, saying in a statement that he “has shown us how to overcome the most incredible challenges throughout his professional career, adding significantly to our club’s successes. He’s shown us that giving up has no place in our way of life and demonstrated time and again that staying strong during the hardest of challenges is the only path to victory.”

Stay strong, @IkerCasillas! Our best wishes for a quick and complete recovery — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 1, 2019

Thinking of you, @IkerCasillas - we all hope to see you back on the pitch soon ❤ https://t.co/z2KI5Z8CdB — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 1, 2019

Everyone at the Club sends their best wishes to @IkerCasillas. Get well soon. 💙 https://t.co/nesNkb6nPO — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 1, 2019

Wishing you a speedy recovery, @IkerCasillas. Our thoughts are with you. 👊 https://t.co/KaGzxsBpPu — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 1, 2019

Best wishes, @IkerCasillas. Wishing you a speedy recovery. — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 1, 2019

Get well soon, @IkerCasillas. All of us at Chelsea wish you a full and speedy recovery. 💙 pic.twitter.com/I1rHtTaxxx — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 1, 2019

