

Toronto Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) hits a fly ball off Oakland Athletics' Josh Phegley during the sixth inning of baseball game action in Toronto, Friday, April 26, 2019. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)

The hype surrounding Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is well earned. The No. 1 prospect in baseball steamrolled through the minor leagues, batting .331 with a .945 OPS through four seasons, including .343 with a 1.009 OPS in Triple-A from 2018 to 2019. Baseball America named him the 2018 minor league player of the year and then awarded him their No. 1 ranking for both power and hitting out of all minor league players in their 2019 “Best Tools” list. And even though Guerrero is just barely past the age of 20 years old, MLB pitchers already appear to be afraid of him.

Since joining the Toronto Blue Jays in April, Guerrero has seen just 11 percent of pitches in the heart of the strike zone, the lowest rate among any batter seeing at least 50 pitches this year, per Statcast data. To put that in perspective, Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels saw 27 percent of pitches in the heart of the strike zone during his first five games in the big leagues during the 2011 season and former Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper saw 19 percent of pitches in the zone in 2012. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Harper saw the lowest rate of pitches in the heart of the strike zone in 2018 (21 percent), which is still nearly double the rate Guerrero has seen so far at the major league level.



Percentage of pitches faced by zone.

Typically, pitchers keep the ball out of the strike zone for two reasons: either they fear a hitter or they want him to chase pitches. If they think Guerrero is going to chase pitches they haven’t done their homework. His scouting report via MLB states his “pitch recognition and feel for the strike zone belie his age and experience” and his performance in Triple-A, 12 strikeouts and 18 walks in 161 plate appearances, back that up.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on how he learned plate discipline: “When I was 7, I swung at a ball in the dirt and it hit me in the nose. I don’t swing at those anymore.” — Jamie Campbell (@SNETCampbell) April 26, 2019

Guerrero is swinging at an above-average rate of balls out of the zone, 37 percent compared to the league average of 30 percent, via FanGraphs, but he is making solid contact on those pitches, too. Of the 48 pitches thrown at him on the outer part of the plate though his first five games, Guerrero has swung at 17 of them and put five of those in play. Three of those balls in play — a single, double and ground out — were classified as “hard hit” by Statcast.

The strategy of pitchers steering clear of Guerrero’s bat is well founded. On a scale of 20 to 80, Guerrero was given a grade of 80 for hitting and a 70 for power by scouts. In the 2018 Fall Stars game, Guerrero hit a double with an exit velocity of 117 mph, a speed only 15 other MLB players have registered since 2015, the start of the Statcast era. And if that doesn’t convince you, in April he put a home run ball in the parking lot of McCoy Stadium.

INTO THE PARKING LOT!!!



Here's the MASSIVE home run #Bisons 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit out of McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket!!! #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/DNSdztW5fc — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) April 17, 2019

Pitchers are having success against Guerrero with breaking balls (four strikeouts in seven at-bats ending on the pitch) and could keep a steady diet of those coming, rather than letting him feast on fastballs in and around the zone. But it will be interesting to see when, or if, pitchers start challenging him as his stay in the majors continues.