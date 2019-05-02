

Boston Celtics General Manager Danny Ainge suffered a mild heart attack Tuesday in Milwaukee. (Elise Amendola/Associated Press)

Boston Celtics General Manager and President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge is expected to make a full recovery after experiencing a mild heart attack Tuesday night in Milwaukee, the team announced.

Ainge, 60, received immediate medial attention, according to a team news release, and will return to Boston shortly. He was active and walking around Thursday morning, reported Shams Charania of the Athletic.

Ainge is a longtime team executive who spent eight of his 14 years as an NBA player with the Celtics. He won league titles with the team in 1984 and 1986.

He joined the team’s front office in 2003 and presided over losing seasons in three of his first four years. But in 2007, he acquired Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen to play alongside Paul Pierce, beginning in earnest the NBA’s “super team” era.

Boston won the NBA Finals in 2008, the franchise’s first championship since 1986. The team has had only two losing campaigns in the 11 years since.

The night he fell ill, the Celtics dropped Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks, the top team in the conference, to leave the series tied at one game apiece.

Game 3 is in Boston at 8 p.m. Friday.

