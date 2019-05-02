

Corey Kluber has been one of baseball’s most dominant pitchers. Now he might be out for the season. (David J. Phillip/Associated Press)

The Cleveland Indians entered the 2019 season with what many considered the best starting rotation in baseball, one anchored by two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber, all-star Trevor Bauer (sixth in the Cy Young voting last season) and steadily improving right-hander Mike Clevinger. But the latter gave Cleveland only two starts before being sidelined with back and shoulder issues, and on Wednesday night, a 102-mph line drive off the bat of the Marlins’ Brian Anderson left Kluber’s pitcher arm flapping uselessly at his side:

Here's the play of Corey Kluber getting hit in the arm by a line drive. Kluber has left the game and we will pass along any updates. pic.twitter.com/WE55U3p9sU — SportsTime Ohio (@SportsTimeOhio) May 2, 2019

Anderson’s line drive broke Kluber’s right ulna, an injury that seems likely to sideline him for a significant amount of time. The exact timetable will be established Thursday, according to multiple reports, but MLB.com’s Richard Justice notes that Blue Jays prospect Nate Pearson suffered a similar injury in May of last year and missed the rest of the season, though he was throwing live batting practice by August.

No matter how long Kluber is out, it’s another blow for a team that’s increasingly in danger of losing its place atop the AL Central, a division the Indians have ruled for three consecutive seasons. At 16-13 after Wednesday’s 4-2 loss, they’re already looking up at the Twins, who have the AL’s best record at 18-10.

Even though his numbers were down across the board and he was just 2-3 this season, the loss of Kluber can’t be understated: The Nationals’ Max Scherzer was the only MLB pitcher with more innings pitched, starts and wins than Kluber in the five seasons that preceded 2019. No pitcher had more complete games over that stretch.

“It stinks, you know?” teammate Roberto Perez said, per the Associated Press. “He’s our ace. We’re going to miss him.”

The Indians’ rotational distress has been compounded by their woes at the plate: With three-time all-star Francisco Lindor missing all but 10 games because of an ankle injury and two-time all-star Jason Kipnis limited to only 13 games because of a strained right calf suffered in spring training, Cleveland has produced just a .641 OPS this season, which ranked just 28th in baseball entering Wednesday’s games.

The true impact of Kluber’s injury remains to be seen: Justice looks at how its ripple effects could be felt by a whole bunch of teams in the American League and even a few in the NL, if the Indians decide to be sellers at the trade deadline and unload Bauer. But for now, Indians Manager Terry Francona is only concerned about his ace.

“You always figure that we’ll figure something out as a team,” he said. “But you worry about the guys because you care about them. It looked ugly. You just worry about guys.”