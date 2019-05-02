

Washburn defensive back Corey Ballentine won't be joining the Giants’ rookie minicamp this weekend. (Michael Conroy/Associated Press)

Corey Ballentine, the New York Giants’ draft pick who was wounded in a shooting in which his friend was killed, will not attend the team’s rookie minicamp after all.

Ballentine, a 23-year-old defensive back from Washburn University, was briefly hospitalized after being shot in the buttocks early Sunday morning in Topeka, Kan. Dwane Simmons, also 23, died at the scene. Ballentine initially planned to participate in the three-day minicamp that ends Sunday, but the Giants urged him to take time to recover and grieve.

“We have been in communication with Corey since Sunday,” the team said in a statement. “We have encouraged Corey to stay in Kansas this week to be with his family and friends as they mourn the loss and celebrate the life of his good friend and teammate Dwane Simmons. Corey will be with us when it’s appropriate.”

The shooting occurred only hours after Ballentine was selected by the Giants in the sixth round of the NFL draft. He and Simmons were among 50 people at a party hosted by the Washburn women’s soccer team near their apartment. According to Topeka police chief Bill Cochran, they were simply “in the wrong place at the wrong time.” Simmons’s father, Navarro, told KSHB in Kansas City that they were approached by men asking if they had “smoke for sale.” Cochran said there was “no indication that any of the conversation was confrontational,” but the men later opened fire from a car.

Ballentine was taken to a hospital, where he assumed the sad task of calling his friend’s parents at home in Lee’s Summit, Mo.

“At first, I just felt like they were just calling, so I was like, Hey Corey, congratulations!' and this and that,” Navarro Simmons said. “Then, when he said, ‘No, Mr. Simmons, it’s not good. We’ve been shot.’ I just, like my heart just dropped and I just hopped up out of bed. I was scared.”

No arrests have been made yet and the family, friends and teammates of Simmons turned to the tasks of holding a vigil Tuesday night and planning a funeral. And Ballentine has the next phase of his athletic career to deal with, too. That most likely will be the Giants’ organized team activities for rookies and veterans, which start May 20.

“I can’t even imagine being in his shoes, but I would think when you go to a different place you may feel you have kind of turned the page a little bit so you can carry on with what your next assignment is,” Washburn Coach Craig Schurig told the Topeka Capital-Journal. “The grieving part, that will come in time. They were close-knit.”

