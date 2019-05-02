Washington native Kenny Blakeney will be the next men’s basketball coach at Howard, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

This will mark the first head job for Blakeney, a DeMatha graduate who played on two national championship teams at Duke in the early 1990s. He spent last season as an assistant at Columbia following a six-year hiatus from coaching during which he reportedly started a business and worked with Under Armour.

Blakeney succeeds Kevin Nickelberry, who was forced to resign as part of a negotiated buyout in March after nine years helming the Bison. It is unclear if Nickelberry’s three assistants — Keith Coutreyer, Sean Whalen and Jordan Brooks — will remain on staff.

Before his business hiatus, Blakeney spent four years on Tommy Amaker’s staff at Harvard from 2008-12. In the 2010-11 season, he helped guide the Crimson to a program-record 23 wins and a share of its first Ivy League title. Harvard also made its first appearance in the National Invitational Tournament that season. His résumé also includes stints under Lefty Driesell at James Madison and current Notre Dame Coach Mike Brey at Delaware.

At Howard, Blakeney takes over a team coming off a 17-17 season that included a berth in the CBI tournament, its postseason tournament appearance in 17 years. But the Bison will be without leading scorer and reigning Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference player of the year R.J. Cole, who averaged 21.4 points. The sophomore averaged 21.4 points, but has opted to transfer while also declaring for the NBA draft. He reportedly has not signed with an agent, which would allow him to return to college — but it won’t be at Howard.

Charles Williams, the team’s second-leading scorer (17.9 points) as a junior, has also declared for the NBA draft without hiring an agent.

The departures leave Blakeney with one scorer who averaged double figures last season, Louisiana native Chad Lott, and Blakeney’s connections in the Washington area and knowledge of the recruiting landscape will be put to the test. The former Blue Devil won Gatorade Player of the Year in Maryland and D.C. in 1990 before heading off to play for Mike Krzyzewski.