

Juan Soto has never dealt with back spasms before this week. (Nick Wass/AP)

Juan Soto will not start a second consecutive game Thursday after he was scratched from the Washington Nationals’ lineup about an hour before first pitch for the second day in a row.

Soto, 20, had played in all 28 of the Nationals’ games before he first felt back pain Wednesday evening. Manager Dave Martinez said after Wednesday’s game, a 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, that it was the first time this had come up with Soto. Martinez was then confident Thursday that Soto would be back in the lineup, hitting third and playing left field. But a revised lineup, posted by the Nationals around 3 p.m., had Michael A. Taylor in Soto’s place. Thursday’s game was scheduled to start at 4:05 p.m., but first pitch was delayed by weather.

The late change slides Victor Robles from center field to right field — where he struggled Wednesday — Adam Eaton from right to left and Taylor into center. Washington added that Soto is available to pinch-hit if need be.

“He said he didn’t feel anything, really,” Martinez said Thursday before Soto was removed from the lineup. “I think he just cramped up [on Wednesday] and we didn’t want to take a chance.”

Without Soto, the Nationals will look to avoid a four-game sweep missing four starters. Trea Turner (broken right index finger), Anthony Rendon (left elbow contusion) and Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in his right foot) are all on the injured list. Those four players account for four of the top five hitters in Martinez’s regular lineup, and so a shorthanded roster was left to try to end a skid against one of baseball’s hottest teams.

Here is how the teams are lining up:

Cardinals (20-10)

Kolten Wong, 2B

Jedd Gyorko, 3B

Matt Carpenter, 1B

Marcell Ozuna, LF

Tyler O’Neill, RF

Harrison Bader, CF

Matt Wieters, C

Yairo Munoz, SS

Dakota Hudson, P

Nationals (12-17)

Adam Eaton, LF

Victor Robles, RF

Howie Kendrick, 3B

Matt Adams, 1B

Yan Gomes, C

Brian Dozier, 2B

Wilmer Difo, SS

Michael A. Taylor, CF

Stephen Strasburg, P

