Wednesday’s loss to the Cardinals dropped the Nationals five games under .500, matching the low-water mark they reached at the end of April last season, Manager Dave Martinez’s first at the helm. For the second straight year, Washington is looking up at three teams in the National League standings at the beginning of May, and it’s fair to wonder if its division-title hopes are already in danger of slipping away.

While there’s growing frustration with Martinez among the fan base, Nationals closer Sean Doolittle suggested that the team doesn’t yet feel any extra pressure as a result.

“I think managers, a lot of times, they get probably too much of the blame, a disproportionate amount of the blame,” Doolittle told Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier on 106.7 The Fan on Wednesday, when asked whether he’s aware of the heat Martinez is taking. “He had a tough gig following Dusty [Baker] coming in here. You think about Dusty’s resume and everything he’s done in and around this game. But, look at it objectively, the number of injuries that we’ve had, and we’ve played almost the whole season without Trea [Turner], [Anthony Rendon’s] been out of the lineup for a while and now he’s on the IL. [Ryan Zimmerman’s] on the IL. I think it’s a little bit too early. I think we had a rough April last year, but then we turned it around and we had a great May.”

Last year, the Nationals entered May with a 13-16 record and 5½ games back of the Mets. After going 20-7 in May to pull into a tie atop the division, Washington went 9-16 in June and never got closer than 5 games of the NL East lead. (Baker’s Nationals teams finished a combined 18 games over .500 in April en route to winning consecutive division titles.) This year, the Nationals entered May only 3½ games behind the division-leading Phillies, but Doolittle cautioned against taking too much comfort in the fact that the teams ahead of them have hovered around .500 for most of the season.

“I think that’s a trap we fell into last year, where we had some injuries early and we were like, ‘All right, let’s just try to keep our head above water and once we get these guys back, we’ll really take off,’ ” he said. “I think that was a trap we fell into and we can’t do that again this year. We have to go. We have to maybe start playing with a little bit more urgency.”

Doolittle echoed those thoughts during an interview this week with NBC Sports Washington’s Todd Dybas on the “Racing Presidents” podcast.

“Once those guys got healthy last year, it was almost like it was too late,” Doolittle, who also discussed Sunday’s episode of “Game of Thrones” with Dybas, said. “We didn’t gel the way we thought we were going to, we didn’t click. We could never really get it going. The guys that we have right now that we’re putting out right now, we’re plenty good enough to pull this thing together and start playing good baseball."

The Nationals are still the favorites to win the division, according to FanGraphs, which gives Washington a 57 percent chance to make the playoffs. If that’s going to happen, Doolittle said the Nationals must find a way to play more “complete” games on a consistent basis.

“It’s come together several times throughout this first month,” Doolittle said. “There’s been some games where we played really well. We had some really emotional wins where we came from behind, we’ve blown some teams out, but we have to get better when those games are kind of hanging in the balance in those middle innings, figuring out a way to win those games. We need shutdown innings from the bullpen, productive outs, situational hitting from the offense. We just have to get more consistent with that. We’ve shown it at times, it’s there, and we’re not far off.”

