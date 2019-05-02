

U.S. Coach Jill Ellis, seen here with Alex Morgan, will gather her squad in Northern California this weekend for the start of training camp. (Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

On Thursday, about five weeks before the FIFA Women’s World Cup begins, U.S. national team Coach Jill Ellis will name the 23 players she plans to take to France.

Most of her selections have been set in stone for months, players such as Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn and many others who have remained in the mix since the 2015 championship or have figured into Ellis’s plans the past two years.

That, however, does not mean there will not be a few surprises when the roster is unveiled around 1 p.m. ET.

According to people familiar with the choices, two experienced players who seemed on the outside looking in for a long time have made the cut: midfielder Morgan Brian and defender Ali Krieger.

Krieger — a Dumfries, Va., native whose inclusion was first reported by Yahoo Sports — is only a mild surprise because, after a two-year-layoff, she was included in the U.S. camp in April and made her 99th match appearance.

A member of the 2011 and ’15 World Cup squads, Krieger, 34, will provide depth at right back with Kelley O’Hara and Emily Sonnett.

O’Hara, Ellis’s first choice when healthy, is returning from ankle discomfort after undergoing surgery last fall. She has logged 62 minutes in two substitute appearances with the Utah Royals in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Brian, 26, played a key role in the 2015 campaign but, in the past two years, faded from the international scene. This year, she has made one appearance, in a friendly at France in January, while struggling with injuries. She was not summoned to the SheBelieves Cup in March or two friendlies last month.

However, with 82 international appearances, the former University of Virginia star will bring experience to a midfield that includes several players going to their first World Cup. Brian was the youngest member of the 2015 squad.

This spring, in her return to fitness and form, she appeared in three matches with the Chicago Red Stars, starting once.

With the selection of Krieger and Brian, as well as midfielder Ali Long, there probably is no room for midfielders Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit) and McCall Zerboni and defender Casey Short.

Barring any other surprises, Ellis’s squad will probably include:

Goalkeepers Alyssa Naeher, Ashlyn Harris and Adrianna Franch; defenders Sonnett, O’Hara, Krieger, Sauerbrunn, Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson and Crystal Dunn; midfielders Brian, Long, Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit), Lindsey Horan, Julie Ertz and Samantha Mewis; wingers Rapinoe, Tobin Heath, Christen Press and Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit); and strikers Morgan, Carly Lloyd and Jessica McDonald.

The FIFA deadline for World Cup rosters is May 24. Any changes after that date, and up to 24 hours before a team’s first match, are permitted only in case of a certified injury.

The top-ranked U.S. team will report to training camp in Northern California this weekend ahead of a May 12 friendly against South Africa in Santa Clara, Calif. The Americans will then face New Zealand on May 16 in St. Louis and Mexico on May 26 in Harrison, N.J.

The World Cup will kick off June 7 in Paris, with the Americans opening June 11 against Thailand in Reims, France.