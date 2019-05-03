Caster Semenya won gold in the 800 meters at the first IAAF Diamond League meet of the season Friday in Doha, Qatar, her final race before she must begin taking medication that suppresses her testosterone output to continue competing at the sport’s highest levels.

Her win, in 1 minute 54.98 seconds, was her 30th in a row at the distance. She was nearly three seconds faster than second-place Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi.

On Wednesday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that the IAAF, track and field’s governing body, may maintain its restrictions on athletes such as Semenya, a female competitor who is believed to have an intersex condition that causes her body to naturally produce testosterone at levels much higher than most women.

Semenya, from South Africa, has won 800 gold at the past two Olympics. Her attorneys have said they will consider appealing the CAS ruling to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, a decision that must be made in less than 30 days from now. But if she wants to compete at September’s world championships in Doha — she’s a three-time gold medalist at the event — Semenya must submit a valid sample with acceptable testosterone levels within the next week.

On Thursday, the 28-year-old Semenya sent out a cryptic tweet that suggested she’s thinking about stepping away from the sport