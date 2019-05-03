

Bellafina won the Santa Anita Oaks on April 6 and is the heavy favorite in this year's Kentucky Oaks. (Benoit Photo via AP)

The Kentucky Derby gets the majority of the attention on the first weekend of May, but how about a little love for the Kentucky Oaks, the 1⅛-mile race for 3-year-old fillies annually run the day before the Derby at Churchill Downs. Here’s what you need to know before this year’s running of the “Lilies for the Fillies.”

Post time: 6:12 p.m. Eastern Friday.

TV: NBCSN.

Weather: The rain in Louisville should move out by late morning, but a lot of it has fallen: 1.16 inches between midnight and 9 a.m. Friday, meaning it will be at least the third-rainiest Oaks day ever.

The field

1. Out for a Spin 15-1

2. Chocolate Kisses 20-1

3. Lady Apple 20-1

4. Bellafina 2-1

5. Flor de La Mar 20-1

6. Positive Spirit 30-1

7. Jaywalk 8-1

8. Motion Emotion 15-1

9. Liora 20-1

10. Champagne Anyone 6-1

11. Jeltrin 15-1

12. Street Band 15-1

13. Serengeti Empress 8-1

14. Restless Rider 6-1

The favorite

Bellafina is 2-1 for good reason: She’s won three straight races heading into the Oaks. But there’s also reason to look elsewhere: All three of those races came against fields of either four or five other horses, and now she’ll have to fend off 13 others at Churchill Downs. Speaking of the Twin Spires, the West Coast-based Bellafina’s one true stumble came at Churchill Downs as the 9-5 favorite in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies, where a rough trip relegated her to fourth.

The contenders

Champagne Anyone is coming off a win at the Gulfstream Park Oaks in late March, posing a career-best 97 Equibase Speed Figure in the process, and has reportedly looked strong in morning workouts of late. She’s also based at Churchill Downs. . . . Jaywalk won the aforementioned Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies, beating Bellafina, but hasn’t looked great as a 3-year-old. Plus, there’s her health (she bled during her last race) and the fact that only two fillies — Open Mind in 1988-89 and Silverbulletday in 1998-99 — have pulled off the Juvenile Fillies/Kentucky Oaks double over the past 30 years. . . . Restless Rider has finished second in three straight races — she’s never finished worse than second in seven career races — and also is familiar with Churchill Downs, with two wins and two second-place finishes.

Worth considering

Street Band is coming off a four-length win at the Fair Grounds Oaks in March and is trained by Larry Jones, who’s won this race three times (2008, 2012, 2015); only three trainers have more wins in the main event of the first Friday in May. . . . Like Bellafina, Lady Apple has won three straight entering the Oaks, showing improvement in each race. The pedigree also is there: Her sire is 2007 Preakness and Breeders’ Cup Classic champion Curlin, a two-time horse of the year.

