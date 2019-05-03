

Mike Smith, shown here at last year’s Kentucky Derby aboard Justify. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)

Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith looked as if he was going to sit out this year’s Kentucky Derby when his mount, morning-line favorite Omaha Beach, was scratched Wednesday because of a respiratory issue. But the jockey who rode Justify to the Triple Crown last year got a reprieve Friday when Churchill Downs announced that he will replace Corey Lanerie aboard Cutting Humor during the Run for the Roses on Saturday evening.

[Your best bets for exotic wagers at the Kentucky Derby]

Cutting Humor trainer Todd Pletcher told the Daily Racing Form’s Jay Privman on Friday that the decision was made by Starlight Racing principal owner Jack Wolf after he consulted with Smith and Lanerie. According to Privman, Lanerie should be receiving “a share of the purse equal to what the rider who replaced him earns.”

“We feel bad about not using Corey in this spot, but this is the decision that’s been made,” Pletcher said.

Smith, 53, has won the Kentucky Derby twice, aboard Justify last year and with 50-1 long shot Giacomo in 2005. He also has won the Preakness Stakes twice and the Belmont Stakes three times, and has a record 26 victories at the Breeders’ Cup. But instead of reuniting with Justify trainer Bob Baffert on one of this three Derby entries this year, Smith decided to go with Omaha Beach, a decision that looked to be promising until the horse was scratched Wednesday.

After that news, Baffert said he would not be dropping any of his jockeys for Smith. Wolf, meanwhile, told the Courier-Journal on Thursday that he was thinking about making a switch, even though Lanerie has had much success at Churchill Downs — he’s the most recent jockey to win there six times in one day and holds the single-season record for wins at the September meet — and even though this would be his first Derby after the death of his wife, Shantel, from breast cancer last June.

“I was sort of surprised” Lanerie was still available, Wolf said this week, when he tabbed Lanerie to ride Cutting Humor. “We have a little bit of a history with him. We’ve done well. And like the announcer said, nobody knows Churchill like Corey.”

Cutting Humor was listed as a 30-1 long shot on the morning odds, though the horse may see some more money come in with Smith aboard.

Read more:

Here is the Bob Baffert horse that will win the Kentucky Derby

If there is rain at the 2019 Kentucky Derby, this 12-1 long shot could win it all

Kentucky Derby post position trends: There’s magic in the middle