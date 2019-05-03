

T.J. McConnell (with towel around his neck) celebrates with Joel Embiid and other Sixers teammates. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — The last man standing from The Process dressed in front of his locker. T.J. McConnell placed his wedding band back on his finger, then pulled a silver crucifix chain over his head following the Philadelphia 76ers’ win in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

His regular-guy stature and youngish appearance, despite the facial hair, make McConnell look like an extra cast in movie about a small-town high school basketball team. Yet McConnell, a four-year professional in the NBA, spent Thursday night waving his towel in celebration and turning beet red while screaming for his teammates before finally logging five minutes on the court in the 76ers’ blowout win over the Toronto Raptors.

Inside the Philadelphia locker room, once a graveyard of 10-day contracts, no one has appeared in more games in a Sixers’ uniform than McConnell. All-star Joel Embiid may own the trademarked nickname but no Sixer player embodies The Process — the franchise’s lengthy roster rebuilding strategy — quite like McConnell.

As the 76ers prepare for what could be the most important game in the realization of The Process the chance to take a 3-1 lead over the Raptors on Sunday, it’s lone survivor reflected on the journey.

“Although we lost a lot of games, it was valuable experience for me and [I’m] kind of just grateful The Process is here,” McConnell said. “I’m not sure where I’d be if there wasn’t a process, you know?”

The “process” was Philadelphia’s four years of intentional tanking to receive high lottery picks in the NBA draft. This rebuilding model, from the mind of then-general manager Sam Hinkie, would only work by using a conveyor belt of transactions.

In 2013, The Process commenced.

Dewayne Dedmon, Jarvis Vanado, Darius Johnson-Odom, James Nunnally, Casper Ware, Adonis Thomas, Larry Drew, Tim Frazier, Justin Harper, Shawn Long and Alex Poythress.

And those were just the guys signed to 10-day contracts.

Michael Carter-Williams, Nerlens Noel, Jahlil Okafor, Markelle Fultz, Dario Saric, Robert Covington, Hollis Thompson, Lorenzo Brown, Arnett Moultrie, Drew Gordon and Malcolm Lee.

Wait. There’s more.

Ronald Roberts, Jorge Guiterrez, Thomas Robinson, Jerryd Bayless, Richaun Holmes, Chasson Randle, Phil Pressey, Kendall Marshall, Christian Wood, Carl Landry, Sonny Weems and Timothe Luwawu.

Most of these players were sacrificial lambs in shorts; signed to endure concurrent seasons of 19, 18 and 10 wins so that Philadelphia could earn the rights to draft potentially franchise-altering stars like Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Markelle Fultz, the No. 1 pick in 2017. Yet somehow, McConnell, the undrafted point guard listed at 6-2 who arrived on Sept. 22, 2015, has outlasted even Fultz, who was traded to Orlando in February.

“I was young … a rookie, my head was spinning. Just trying to find my way. Although we lost a lot of games, it was valuable experience for me,” McConnell said of the 2015-16 season in which the Sixers compiled the third-worst record in NBA history at 10-72.

“People say that —,” McConnell started to say before chuckling to himself, “that we were trying to lose. We just didn’t have good enough players and I think from The Process, to define it, it built a culture to where we’re at now.”

He credits Coach Brett Brown and his staff with putting it all into place. “You’ve got to give Brett a ton of credit with that and his coaching staff,” McConnell said. “Building a culture is hard and they did a tremendous job with that.”

McConnell has appeared in 314 games, and each season has performed as a rotational player. This postseason, however, McConnell’s playing time has been scarce. McConnell can mostly be spotted in GIF form on social media, raising the roof after a Simmons dunk or chest bumping Mike Scott. Though Brown has praised Jimmy Butler as the “adult in the room,” McConnell has starred as the BFF on the bench.

“If anybody really pays attention to our bench . . . it would greatly explain why he has been here,” Brown said. “He’s just an amazing teammate, he’s got a work ethic, he’s got a spirit.

“I think T.J. McConnell is going to be in the NBA for 15 years,” Brown continued. “Every time he gets this opportunity and confirms why he is in the NBA.”

Embiid arrived in Philadelphia in 2014, a year before McConnell, but didn’t play due to injuries during the peak of the losing seasons. After Thursday’s 116-95 win over Toronto, Embiid wasn’t in a sentimental mood.

“This is not a good time to talk about The Process,” Embiid said, while wearing an on-brand hoodie with the words “The Process” printed on the front. “It was great, you know . . . What we’ve been through all these years, we’ve been here but we’ve got a lot more to give. We have a chance to accomplish something special and that’s what we’re focused on.”

The last man standing has seen the Sixers mature from lovable losers — or simply laughingstocks — to contenders. Now, McConnell understands there’s more to process.

“Unfortunately, when you win 10 games, there’s not a lot of expectations going into work every day. But we still showed up and played extremely hard,” McConnell said. “From that point till now, the expectation now is if we don’t get to the Eastern Conference finals, it’s a failure. I’d say just the expectation part has grown from rock bottom to the sky’s the limit.”

