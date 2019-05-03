

Juan Soto had played in each of the Nationals' games until Wednesday. (Nick Wass/AP)

PHILADELPHIA — The drill remained the same with Juan Soto at Citizens Bank Park on Friday: He is out of the Washington Nationals’ lineup with back spasms.

Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said he hopes Soto can pinch-hit against the Philadelphia Phillies. But he will otherwise receive treatment during the game and will be reevaluated Saturday.

If Soto does not appear Friday, it will be the third straight game missed by the 20-year-old left fielder. He underwent an MRI on Thursday to check whether the pain he felt was related to his oblique, but results were negative.

Soto is Washington’s fourth injured starter. Trea Turner (broken right index finger), Anthony Rendon (left elbow contusion) and Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in his right foot) are on the injured list.

Zimmerman will stay in Washington during the Nationals’ 10-day, 10-game gauntlet through Philadelphia, Milwaukee and Los Angeles so he can continue rehabbing his foot. Turner threw a sponge ball Friday and is expected to take swings at some point in the next week. Martinez is hopeful Rendon will return by the end of this road swing. And Soto, who had played in every game this season before experiencing back pain Wednesday evening, is day-to-day. Martinez could see him returning in the near future but said Washington will soon evaluate whether Soto needs to also make a trip to the IL.

The injuries leave the Nationals shorthanded as they begin a series against the Phillies at 7:05 p.m. Friday. And they are crossing their fingers that Soto is fully healed soon.

"They’ve been working on him diligently,” Martinez said Friday afternoon. “So after today, we’ll have more of a sense of what’s going on.”

LINEUPS

Nationals (13-17)

Adam Eaton, LF

Victor Robles, RF

Howie Kendrick, 3B

Matt Adams, 1B

Kurt Suzuki, C

Brian Dozier, 2B

Carter Kieboom, SS

Jeremy Hellickson, P

Michael A. Taylor, CF

Phillies (17-13)

Andrew McCutchen, CF

Jean Segura, SS

Bryce Harper, RF

Rhys Hoskins, 1B

J.T. Realmuto, C

Nick Williams, LF

Cesar Hernandez, 2B

Maikel Franco, 3B

Jerad Eickhoff, P

