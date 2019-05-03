

Derek Lilliquist, left, was added to Dave Martinez's coaching staff before the 2018 season. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Nationals fired pitching coach Derek Lilliquist on Thursday, General Manager Mike Rizzo announced following the team’s 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Lilliquist’s dismissal is the first shake-up of what’s been a disappointing start to the Nationals’ season, and comes just 192 games after he joined the organization as a part of Manager Dave Martinez’s first staff.

Lilliquist, 53, will be replaced by Paul Menhardt in the Nationals’ dugout. Menhardt has worked in Washington’s system for 14 years and served as the minor league pitching coordinator for the past five. He has never been on the major league staff, though he was the pitching coach for the Class AA Harrisburg Senators in 2012 and 2013. In his many roles, Menhardt’s had a hand in developing Stephen Strasburg, Erick Fedde and Joe Ross, among other homegrown arms.

Now he has a chance to help a suspect bullpen and one of baseball’s deeper rotations. By removing Lilliquist just 30 games into this season, the Nationals indicated that something had to change amid a 13-17 start. It is often managers or coaches who are the first to go when trouble hits, and Washington’s bullpen entered Thursday with the league’s second-worst ERA at 6.02. That’s been the biggest reason for unsatisfactory results, and the Nationals’ rotation has also been inconsistent despite being stocked with Max Scherzer, Strasburg, Patrick Corbin, Anibal Sanchez and Jeremy Hellickson.

That all connects to Lilliquist. Rizzo built this team around the mound, spending $96 million on the rotation this season and adding three back-end relievers in Trevor Rosenthal, Tony Sipp and Kyle Barraclough. But that’s blown up in the Nationals’ face so far this year, especially whenever the bullpen door has swung open, and it’s now put Lilliquist out of a job.

Lilliquist was in his normal spot during Thursday’s game, perched on the dugout steps and leaning against a railing. He has been a pitching coach since 2011, when he first signed on with the Cardinals under manager Tony La Russa. He spent the next seven years in St. Louis until he was let go following the 2017 season. That’s when Washington scooped him up to work with Martinez in his first shot as a manager.

Since, Lilliquist’s hands-off approach was welcomed by many members of a veteran staff. He is calm and quiet, as steady as anyone in the clubhouse, and always saw himself as a resource more than anything else.

“I’m not the kind of coach who is all over guys or in their face about small things,” Lilliquist said this spring. “I want to be a sounding board, especially for the more established pitchers, someone they can bounce ideas off or come to if they need help. That works with this group. And it’s just who I am.”

But if this group didn’t work — starters, relievers, whoever — Lilliquist was on the hook for it. The Nationals rotation was racked by injuries in 2018 and finished with the 13th-best ERA in baseball. It has regressed through a month of this season, ranking 20th in staff ERA, and the bullpen remains the glaring issue.

Rosenthal was signed to be the setup man and is currently on a rehab assignment at the team’s spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Fla. His complete lack of control, from his first appearance on, forced the Nationals to shuffle bullpen roles and give Rosenthal time away from the team.

So, on the second day of May, a staff tweak was needed before the season progressed any further. That led the Nationals to Lilliquist, even if he doesn’t throw the ball, and even if he can only do so much once a pitcher enters. The results haven’t been good enough, and now the pitching coach is out of a job.

