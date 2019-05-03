

Tyreek Hill “categorically denies he has ever ‘punched’ his son in the chest or anywhere on his body," his lawyer said. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

In a four-page letter sent Thursday to the NFL, a lawyer for Tyreek Hill denied allegations of child abuse made against his client. Responding to the release of audio that caused the Kansas City Chiefs to distance themselves from their star wide receiver, the lawyer also suggested that Hill’s fiancee, Crystal Espinal, is guilty of abusing their three-year-old son.

Hill’s lawyer, N. Trey Pettlon, addressed his letter to NFL investigator Lisa Friel. He painted a portrait of the 25-year-old Pro Bowler as a loving father whose roughest treatment of his son has come in the form of disciplinary spankings, and whose menacing words to his fiancee, as heard on the recording, were very much out of character.

Pettlon also confirmed that the recording was indeed of Hill and Espinal, and that it had been made while they were in a Dubai airport, as reported. In it, they discussed the police investigation into their son’s injured arm and made troubling accusations to each other of abuse.

At one point, Espinal accused Hill of punching his son in the chest when the boy starts crying, and of using a belt on the child. Hill retorted that Espinal uses a belt, saying, “That’s sad.”

Espinal also told Hill that his son is “terrified” of him. Hill replied, “You need to be terrified of me, too, [expletive].”

Pettlon described Hill’s comment as “inexcusable,” but asserted that it is “also inconsistent with Tyreek’s conversations with Ms. Espinal over the past several months.” In the letter, the lawyer claimed that a forensic examiner hired to look through the couple’s text messages to each other found that “never once” did Hill refer to Espinal “by a derogatory name,” and that “their conversations were friendly and respectful without exception even during arguments.”

Pettlon also included a segment of what he said was a text exchange after the couple returned from Dubai in which Hill said to Espinal, “Crystal you know I didn’t cause any bruising or harm to [our son.] But for some reason I still may be charged.” She is shown as having said in response, “I know you didn’t. I did. I hurt [our son.] I’m the one that did it. I was hurt and mad at you so I blamed you for everything.”

“Although Ms. Espinal claims in the secret audio to have never used a belt to discipline their child, Tyreek argued that she did, and she has admitted it to him,” Pettlon wrote.

Pettlon claimed that Hill “categorically denies he has ever ‘punched’ his son in the chest or anywhere on his body, or otherwise touched him in the chest in a mean-spirited manner or as a form of discipline.”

The Chiefs and the NFL, which is investigating Hill’s situation, have yet to comment on Pettlon’s letter. After the recording emerged last week, the Chiefs barred the fourth-year player indefinitely from all team activities, and team owner Clark Hunt said he was “deeply disturbed by the audio.”

Hunt added at the time that “there are a couple of ongoing investigations relating to Tyreek and we’re going to have to let that process play out.”

Kansas authorities reacted to the recording by reopening their probe into the couple’s treatment of their son a day after announcing that while they were convinced a crime had occurred, they couldn’t conclusively determine whether Hill or Espinal had committed it. They have temporarily lost custody of their son, and Pettlon said in his letter that they “are cooperating” with an investigation being conducted by Kansas’s Department of Child and Family.

Hill was drafted by the Chiefs in the fifth round in 2016, after having transferred to West Alabama following a 2014 arrest for domestic violence while he was at Oklahoma State. He was accused of punching and choking Espinal, then his girlfriend and pregnant with their son, and he was dismissed from OSU’s football program.

Hill was given three years’ probation for that incident and after completing its requirements, including anger-management classes, his conviction for domestic assault and battery by strangulation was dismissed and ordered expunged last year. The Chiefs were criticized by some of their fans for drafting him, but until the child-abuse allegations surfaced in March, he had largely avoided off-field issues while becoming one of the NFL’s most electric talents.

Pettlon said in his letter that Hill is “currently engaged in both family counseling and individual counseling,” and that his client and Espinal “understand now that corporal punishment in any form is not an acceptable form of discipline.” The lawyer asserted that Hill has “never used his fist” on his son, and that “[t]he only thing Tyreek does with his son that is close to what she is describing as ‘punching’ is when they are playing.”

The league could still place Hill on the commissioner’s exempt list as a prelude to possible punishment, but the Chiefs’ de facto suspension may suffice for now while they and the NFL wait to see how his case proceeds. Kansas City released another important offensive player last season, Kareem Hunt, after video showed the running back kicking and shoving a woman at a Cleveland hotel.

Read more from The Post:

Giants tell rookie who was shot hours after being drafted that he can skip minicamp

‘There’s no freedom of speech in Turkey’: NBA fires social media vendor after Enes Kanter scrubbed from posts

Nets’ D’Angelo Russell cited for marijuana possession at LaGuardia Airport