

The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Denver Nuggets in a Friday night thriller at the Moda Center, prevailing in the NBA's first four-overtime playoff game since 1953 to take a 2-1 lead in their second-round series. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Dedicate this one to the insomniacs.

The Portland Trail Blazers finally outlasted the Denver Nuggets 140-137 in Game 3 at the Moda Center on Friday, needing three hours and 25 minutes, four overtime periods, 68 game minutes and multiple dramatic comebacks to take a 2-1 lead in their second-round series.

The contest, which was knotted at 102 in regulation, tied the Boston Celtics’ 111-105 four-overtime defeat of the Syracuse Nationals in 1953 as the longest postseason game in NBA history.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic was Game 3′s Ironman, tallying 33 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists in a whopping 65 minutes. The 7-foot center logged the most minutes in an NBA playoff game since 1953, and the fourth-highest total in postseason history.

Playing at home for the first time since Damian Lillard’s series-clinching three-pointer against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland found itself embroiled in another round of heart-stopping dramatics.

Blazers guard CJ McCollum led all scorers with 41 points in a team-high 60 minutes, but it was his offensive rebound and pass to Rodney Hood that finally proved decisive. Hood, a backup wing and midseason acquisition, buried a go-ahead three-pointer from the right angle in the closing seconds of the fourth overtime period. Hood finished with 19 points.

“I was really tired,” said Lillard, after scoring 28 points in 58 minutes. “You start to cramp up. We knew that they were going through the same thing. It wasn’t like we were out there having a long practice. It was a game. It was a matter of who was going to dig deeper, who was going to fight through and get that one extra rebound, that one extra stop, that one loose ball, make that free throw. Tonight we were that team.”

While both teams largely rode their starters throughout the extra periods, Blazers Coach Terry Stotts subbed in Hood for Moe Harkless, who was battling cramps, in the fourth overtime period. Hood’s fresh legs helped carry Portland over the finish line.

“I have no idea what happened in the first half, or the second half, or the first three overtimes,” Stotts said. “Then Rodney Hood came in and played great. I’ve never been a part of a game like that. ... The game was won and lost so many times by both teams. Every overtime was a roller coaster. I don’t know if it was as much elation as it was relief. I’ll take either one.”

Denver had more than its fair share of chances to steal a road victory. The Nuggets led 100-98 with 65 seconds in regulation, 109-107 with 10 seconds left in the first overtime, 129-127 with 10 seconds left in the third overtime, and 136-135 with 20 seconds left in the fourth overtime.

Unfortunately, fatigue appeared to set in on numerous occasions. The Nuggets committed a costly turnover at the end of the first overtime that set up a game-tying runner by McCollum, they committed a turnover at the end of the second overtime before they could attempt a potential game-winning shot, and they blew a four-point lead in the final 30 seconds of the third overtime with another turnover.

In the final period, Jokic missed one of two free throws with five seconds left that could have potentially tied the game.

“Nikola Jokic is our best player,” Nuggets Coach Michael Malone said. “We’re at our best when he’s on the floor, making plays for himself and for his teammates. When I rode him in the fourth quarter, I had no idea it was going to go into four more overtimes. I apologized to him in the locker room. He doesn’t complain. I’ve never seen that: 64 minutes and 58 seconds. That’s a real number. He was fantastic. The guy was incredible.”

There were heroes and near-heroes on both sides. Blazers center Enes Kanter played through a shoulder injury to post 18 points and 15 rebounds in 56 minutes. Nuggets guard Jamal Murray scored a team-high 34 points, while forward Paul Millsap made multiple clutch baskets late in the overtime periods.

“We were coming to the bench saying it was two teams fighting for their season,” Lillard said. “The team that was willing to go a little deeper was going to win the game. I thought we did that down the stretch.”

The two teams will have less than 48 hours to recuperate and prepare for Game 4, which is set for a 4 p.m. Pacific time tip at the Moda Center on Sunday. The Blazers are trying to advance to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2000. The Nuggets haven’t reached that round since 2009.

