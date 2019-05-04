

Propelled by eight wins in their last nine playoff games, the Carolina Hurricanes are heading to the Eastern Conference finals. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

A seven-game dethroning of the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals and a four-game sweep of the upstart New York Islanders — led by former Capitals coach Barry Trotz — has catapulted a “bunch of jerks” from Raleigh, N.C., to the Eastern Conference finals.

Before this April, the Carolina Hurricanes hadn’t played in a postseason game in a decade. Now they’re taking the hockey world by storm.

Friday’s 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders in Game 4 was an exclamation point on an impressive run by Hurricanes Coach Rod Brind’Amour’s team, which has gone 8-1 over its last nine postseason games.

The Islanders, who swept the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, had plenty of time to rest up for the Hurricanes leading up to this second-round matchup — 10 days between series to be exact.

But the Hurricanes outscored the Islanders 13-5 in the second round, and are now headed to the conference finals.

The Hurricanes made waves during the regular season with their “storm surge” celebrations after each home victory. They mimicked a baseball game or played duck, duck, goose, finding new ways to keep the PNC Arena crowd entertained after wins. That didn’t sit well with some old-time hockey types, including Don Cherry, who called the Hurricanes players “a bunch of jerks” for their jovial displays.

The team then found its new rallying cry — and marketing tool. Carolina closed the season on a dominant 31-12-2 run and earned the Eastern Conference’s first wild card. The Hurricanes took the Capitals to seven games in the first round, thwarting the defending champs in an exhausting Game 7 that went to double overtime.

[Caps 'jerk' Evgeny Kuznetsov kindly suggests that curmudgeon Don Cherry 'shut his mouth']

Now the Hurricanes sit four wins away from their first Stanley Cup finals appearance since 2006 and must avoid falling into the same trap as the Islanders. They await the winner of the Boston Bruins-Columbus Blue Jackets series, which is knotted up at two games apiece. Game 5 is Saturday night in Boston.

