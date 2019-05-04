

Juan Soto started experiencing back spasms Wednesday. (David Zalubowski/AP)

PHILADELPHIA — The Washington Nationals placed left fielder Juan Soto on the 10-day injured list with back spasms Saturday, and they are down four starting position players for their game against the Philadelphia Phillies at 7:20 p.m.

But they won’t just be shorthanded for the second of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park. Soto was moved to the IL retroactive to Wednesday, so the earliest the 20-year-old can return is Saturday, May 11. Third baseman Anthony Rendon, on the 10-day IL with a left elbow contusion, can’t return before Tuesday. Then there is first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, who is rehabbing plantar fasciitis in his right foot and does not have a definitive timeline to return. And then there is Trea Turner, the Nationals’ starting shortstop, who is a month into a four- to eight-week recovery for a broken right index finger.

Washington entered Saturday with a 13-18 record — which is the furthest it was below .500 at any point last season — and was looking to find a rhythm with a makeshift lineup and roster. Before his back spasms flared up, Soto had played in all 28 of the Nationals’ games and was hitting .248 with six home runs, five doubles, 22 RBI and a .368 on-base percentage. He broke out last year with one of the best 19-year-old seasons in MLB history. Now he has to work his way back to the field.

“He woke up today basically feeling the same,” Manager Dave Martinez said Saturday of deciding to move Soto to the IL. “Rather than try to push him, it’s the right thing to do.”

Also Saturday, the Nationals traded reliever Austin Adams to the Seattle Mariners for left-handed pitcher Nick Wells and cash considerations. Adams was designated for assignment Tuesday to make room for lefty Dan Jennings on the 40-man roster. Wells, a 23-year-old who played at Battlefield High School in Haymarket, Va., has never pitched above Class A.

Also, Martinez laid out the team’s immediate plans to transition Erick Fedde, the organization’s top pitching prospect, to the bullpen to fill a “necessity." And Turner spoke with reporters for the first time since April 2, the night he injured his finger, and he reported that his rehab is ahead of schedule.

But the Soto news was another blow for a team that has already taken plenty this year. This is not an issue he had dealt with before Wednesday, when his back tightened during batting practice and he went straight to the trainer’s room. He then missed the next three games — on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday — before the Nationals shut him down for the time being.

Outfielder Andrew Stevenson was promoted from Class AAA Fresno and will start in left field and hit seventh against the Phillies on Saturday. Michael A. Taylor will get another chance as an everyday player in center. The Nationals need to start winning, before their start spirals further out of control, even as they get more banged-up by the day.

“They say I am going to be back soon,” Soto said. "It’s not for a long time. It’s day-by-day, so how I feel every day is going to make me come back to the field. I’ve been feeling good and better.”

LINEUPS

Nationals (13-18)

Adam Eaton, RF

Brian Dozier, 2B

Howie Kendrick, 3B

Matt Adams, 1B

Yan Gomes, C

Carter Kieboom, SS

Andrew Stevenson, LF

Michael A. Taylor, CF

Patrick Corbin, P

Phillies (18-13)

Andrew McCutchen, CF

Jean Segura, SS

Bryce Harper, RF

Rhys Hoskins, 1B

J.T. Realmuto, C

Maikel Franco, 3B

Sean Rodriguez, 2B

Phil Gosselin, LF

Jake Arrieta, P

