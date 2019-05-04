

A horse is ridden to the track for a workout at Churchill Downs, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (Charlie Riedel, File)

Post time: 6:50 p.m. Eastern

TV: NBC. Streaming: NBC Sports app, NBCSports.com

The first leg of the Triple Crown races promises to once again be on the sporting world’s biggest spectacles, with its celebrity-studded, extravagantly dressed and well-lubricated crowd of around 150,000.. But the lead-up to the biggest day in horse racing has had a more downcast feel this year. The absence of a superstar entrant was sharpened when pre-race favorite Omaha Beach was scratched on Wednesday (read more). A recent run of bad weather on Derby day appears set to continue (see below). And some industry insiders at Churchill Downs expressed eagerness to move on from heightened scrutiny of the sport in the wake of a rash of horse deaths this winter at California’s stories Santa Anita Park (read more).

Click here for the full 19-horse field with odds, and read on for everything you need to get ready for the race.

The forecast

Jason Samenow of The Post’s Capital Weather Gang said Friday that the National Weather Service was projecting 1 to 1½ inches of rain with a slight chance of flooding in the region surrounding Churchill Downs. The majority of that rain is expected midmorning through the evening. Any accumulation would be in addition to the rain from Friday, which forced all but one stakes race on the turf at Churchill Downs to be run on a muddy track.

That is taken from Post handicapper Neil Greenberg, who has a long shot you should consider if the track is muddy. (Read more).

Betting tips

Let’s start with the basics: Everything you need to know to place a bet on the Derby. (Read more)

Neil Greenberg’s pick (barring a sloppy track, as mentioned above) is Improbable. (Read more)

You could try to go for a bigger payoff by making an exotic wager. Here are the best bets for the trifecta and superfecta. (Read more)

Or, take a long shot to win for the potential thrill of bragging to your friends. (Read more)

One secret to success over the years: Starting location, starting location, starting location. (Read more)

Derby history

“My Old Kentucky Home,” whose playing has been a pre-race tradition since at least 1921, is a fraught singalong about slavery. (Read more)

Ten years ago, Mine That Bird became one of the biggest long-shot winners in Derby history. Then it returned home to a land of other unexplained phenomena: Roswell, N.M. (Read more)

Dancer’s Image was the subject of the Derby’s lone drug scandal and its only winning horse to be disqualified. Fifty years later, the story was still shrouded in mystery. (Read more)

Fun stuff

Though the race is known as the fastest two minutes in sports, NBC devotes five hours of coverage to its buildup. (Read more)

Former NHL player Eddie Olczyk does double duty in the spring as a popular broadcast analyst of hockey and horse racing, but he never faced odds like his cancer battle. (Read more)

There’s more that goes into a racehorse’s name than you might think. (Read more)

The Kentucky Derby is more party than sporting event. You’ll need recipes. (Read more)

And you might find yourself thirst for a mint julep (traditional or not) while you’re at it. (Read more)