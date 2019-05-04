

A woman looks out over the paddock at Churchill Downs. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Follow along below for updates on the scene at Churchill Downs leading up to the 145th Run for the Roses. For more on the Kentucky Derby including TV information, weather forecast, betting tips and more, read our guide to everything you need to know to get ready for the race.

Look who’s here!

That would be many, many celebrities, including a whole bunch of athletes. The Run for the Roses has become its own red carpet event, complete with an actual red carpet for paparazzi to capture the who’s who and for the who’s who to show off their hats and eclectic outfits.

Witness the following:



Kentucky hotel owner Steve Wilson and British artist Daniel Lismore attend the 145th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

A bit more conventionally dressed: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and some of their best pals (you knew they’d be here). Baker Mayfield is also in attendance, along with Jimmy Garappolo and Jacoby Brissett. The latter two posed with Brady, whom they both used to back up, along with some of Brady’s other understudies of past and present, including new Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Also: Dale Earnhardt Jr., who is part of NBC’s coverage team, and the Stanley Cup.

*Insert gif of me yelling Let’s Go below* pic.twitter.com/1yRGoDk9MU — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 4, 2019

Well HELLO Stanley.



The #StanleyCup has arrived on the red carpet at the @kentuckyderby! Watch the #KyDerby starting at 2:30 ET on NBC before Bruins/Blue Jackets. pic.twitter.com/rO564chgru — #StanleyCup on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 4, 2019

She said yes!

If you’re dressed in your Derby best, that means you’re also dressed for a photo op, and, perhaps, engagement photos. And that makes Churchill Downs just as good a place as any to pop the question.

Pretty much guaranteed a “yes” if you ask at the #KyDerby. 💍 pic.twitter.com/o0MFuAbda6 — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 4, 2019

Beau Recall comes from out of nowhere to win the Churchill Distaff Turf Mile

Beau Recall, a 5-year-old mare, came all the way from the back of the pack at the Churchill Distaff Turf Mile and charged down the center of the track, running down a group of four leaders at the wire to take the seventh race of the day at Churchill Downs.

Ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., who will saddle Kentucky Derby contender Improbable later in the day, Beau Recall, at 10-1 odds, spent both turns nowhere near the lead, but had plenty in the tank in the home stretch. As the field widened out, Ortiz took her wide into a span of open turf and Beau Recall’s stride opened up, stalking down the leader Got Story with Capla Temptress running close by.

Churchill Distaff Turf Mile Stakes (G2)

1600m , 400.000 $ , for 4yo+ mares#KYDerby145

🇺🇸#churchilldowns



Beau Recall (IRE)

(5m Sir Prancealot - Greta D'Argent by Great Commotion)

J: @iradortiz

T: Brad Cox

O: Slam Dunk Racing and Medallion

2nd Got Stormy

3rd Daddy Is A Legend pic.twitter.com/Y8Omzq5HIX — 𝐌𝐆 (@WorldRacing_) May 4, 2019

Tragedies at Santa Anita cast a shadow over Derby day

The 145th Kentucky Derby, the biggest annual event for a niche sport that takes its national attention in fleeting bites, might carry a tad more importance than usual. Saturday’s edition will be horse racing’s first nationally spotlighted event since the dreadful winter at Santa Anita Park, the California track where 23 horses died between Dec. 26 and March 31, forcing it to shut down racing briefly for an investigation as well as to make adjustments to the course’s dirt racing surface.

Read more from Chuck Culpepper in Louisville.

Expect some rain

There’s precipitation in the forecast as the afternoon rolls on, and the track could get messy. Jason Samenow of Capital Weather Gang said Friday that the National Weather Service was projecting 1 to 1½ inches of rain with a slight chance of flooding in the region surrounding Churchill Downs.

The Post’s Neil Greenberg has an unexpected pick in mind in the event of rain: Win Win Win. Here’s why.

Mine that who?

Mine that Bird. You remember, that 50-1 shot who ran 6¾ behind the pack in 2009, before making up all that ground and winning the Derby. Chuck Culpepper paid him a visit in Roswell, N.M.:

To visit Mine That Bird, go through downtown Roswell with its statues of extraterrestrials, including a gigantic one at Dunkin Donuts, in honor of a visit the area might have received from non-earthlings in 1947. Turn left just before the UFO museum and the alien store. Follow the unprepossessing boulevard east 3½ miles past the silo, the Cowboy Cafe, the house with an alien out front and a dinosaur in the garden, the stand selling honey, pollen and beeswax. Turn right at the billboard advertising Allen’s Double Eagle Ranch. Drive the driveway, hear the screeching birds and gasp, if you will, 1,200 miles from Louisville, at what comes next: a replica of the twin spires at Churchill Downs.

Read more here.

More Derby coverage:

Our Kentucky Derby viewers’ guide

Here’s all you need to know about how to make a Kentucky Derby bet

This is the Bob Baffert horse that will win the Kentucky Derby

Exotic wagers on the Kentucky Derby can pay off big. Here are the best bets.

Three long shots worth a bet to win

At the Kentucky Derby, it’s all about post position

‘My Old Kentucky Home’: The Derby’s beloved, fraught singalong about slavery

Dancer’s Image, drugs and MLK: The enduring mystery of the 1968 Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby lasts two minutes. NBC’s coverage has to fill five hours.

The Kentucky Derby means mint juleps. Here are four variations.

How do race horses get their names?