

Canelo Alvarez punches Daniel Jacobs during their middleweight unification fight. (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

After one of most important victories of his career, there was no crowing, no boasting from Canelo Alvarez, who merely acknowledged a task completed.

“It was just what we thought. We knew he was going to be a difficult fighter, but thank God we did things the right way, what we were going to do,” the boxing star said (via ESPN) through an interpreter. “It was just what we thought because of the style of fight that he brings, but we just did our job.”

Alvarez won a unanimous decision over Daniel Jacobs, unifying three middleweight world titles Saturday night in Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena and leaving him one short of becoming the undisputed 160-pound champion.

With Canelo Álvarez's victory over Daniel Jacobs tonight, he became the first Mexican champion to hold three major world titles in a single division. Six others attempted the feat but all failed to win. pic.twitter.com/3efvJNWCZx — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 5, 2019

Judges scored Alvarez’s win 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113 and ESPN had him winning 116-112 in the second fight of the 11-fight, $365 million deal he signed last fall with DAZN, a sports streaming service.

Jacobs had the size advantage, so much so that he failed the contractual weight check Saturday morning. “I feel accomplished, l feel great. I have to go back to look at the tapes to see exactly what the judges thought,” Jacobs said. “They said to me [in the corner] that I was up, so I was still pushing forward because I wanted to finish strong. He’s a tremendous champion, and I tip my hat to him. I gave my all out there. You’ll see Daniel Jacobs bigger and better next time.”

When Jacobs (35-3) looks at that video, Yahoo’s Kevin Iole writes that he’ll see a missed opportunity. Alvarez won the first five rounds on one judge’s card and four of the first five on the other two, negating Jacobs’s strong comeback down the stretch.

“I thought Danny had a relatively poor first half of the fight but he won the back end of the fight,” Eddie Hearn, Jacobs’s promoter, said.

Alvarez (52-1-2) wasn’t at his best, but he won anyway. He had an almost insurmountable lead by that point because of his great early work.

“I loved the way Canelo moved his head from all those punches in bunches that Jacobs was throwing,” Oscar De La Hoya, Alvarez’s promoter, said. “His combinations were lightning fast and Canelo was able to dodge them.”

One of the spectators was Gennady Golovkin, who beat Alvarez by decision last year and fought him previously in 2017, prompting talk of a third match. “I’m just looking for the biggest challenge,” Alvarez said (via the Los Angeles Times). “That’s all I want. If the people want another [Golovkin] fight, we’ll do it again, and I’ll beat him again. That’s why I’m here. That’s what I was born for. To defend what’s mine. I’ll fight anyone.”

Read more from The Post:

After historic disqualification of the winner, Country House takes the Kentucky Derby

The heavy toll of Stephen Curry’s clunker on the Warriors

Injuries are piling up, but the shorthanded Nationals beat the Phillies anyway