

D.C. United midfielder Luciano Acosta works the ball against Columbus defender Jonathan Mensah during first-half action Saturday at Audi Field. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

In the space of a few minutes, much of it devoted to referees staring at TVs, D.C. United went from down a goal to up a goal Saturday at Audi Field.

Video replay — that innovation designed to get things right while not stalling the match — rose to prominence again just before halftime, allowing United to gain a two-goal lead en route to a nutty 3-1 victory over the furious Columbus Crew.

After Pedro Santos’s goal was voided by a review, Luciano Acosta scored for United in the 27th minute. That goal, however, was not certified until another video review.

Wayne Rooney then converted a penalty kick in first-half stoppage time after referee Ted Unkel checked the monitor and whistled a Crew handball.

Paul Arriola scored an undisputed goal in the 61st minute as United (6-3-2) ended a three-game scoreless streak at home and kept pace with Philadelphia (6-3-2) atop MLS’s Eastern Conference.

D.C. Coach Ben Olsen retained the same formation from three of the previous four matches, deploying three center backs and two wingers. That figures to change next weekend when newly acquired left back Marquinhos Pedroso is fully integrated and Olsen can return to four defenders.

On this night, attacking midfielder Lucas Rodriguez was saddled with defensive flank responsibilities against the Crew for the second time. The defensive midfield pairing changed as Russell Canouse returned from a three-game injury absence and paired with Junior Moreno.

The Crew (4-6-1), which has lost five in a row, arrived in a dismal scoring rut: one goal in its past four matches, including a 1-0 setback to United 10 days earlier in Ohio. Still, the visit rekindled sweet memories: Buzzard Point was the site of Columbus’s first-round playoff triumph on penalty kicks last fall.

United’s scoring problems continued early, but there were signs of hope. Rooney got behind a defender and crossed to Rodriguez for a 19-yard bid that keeper Zack Steffen smothered.

The Crew threatened moments later when Santos whipped a 25-yard shot that crashed off the far end of the crossbar. Keeper Bill Hamid might have gotten a finger on it.

Those chances were a prelude to chaos. The Crew appeared to go ahead when Santos beat Hamid from the right side of the penalty area. The opportunity was created in part by Unkel getting in Acosta’s way of the ball in the center circle, which allowed Columbus to launch an attack.

But video assistant referee Kevin Terry Jr. spotted a foul — apparently on Columbus’s Wil Trapp, who had gotten tangled with Unkel and Acosta — well before the scoring sequence. After reviewing the play, Unkel nullified the goal.

A moment later, Rooney drove a 35-yard free kick into the heart of the box. Leonardo Jara brought it down with a fine touch and had his shot blocked by Gyasi Zardes. The ball fell to Acosta for a simple finish, his third goal of the year.

But wait! Terry alerted Unkel to a possible offside. Unkel took a look and allowed the goal to stand, ending United’s scoreless streak at Buzzard Point at 307 minutes.

Video came into play again in stoppage time after Unkel failed to make the initial call. Alerted by Terry, he went to the monitor and ruled Trapp had used his upper arm to block Acosta’s entry pass just inside the box.

Rooney planted the penalty kick into the right side for his sixth goal of the season.

During the confusion, Crew goalkeepers coach Matt Reis was ejected, presumably for unkind words directed at Unkel. At the halftime whistle, Columbus players marched toward the officiating crew before retreating to the locker room.

In the second half, United withstood steady pressure before putting the outcome to rest. Jara got forward on the right side and, without looking, spun the ball backward to Arriola for a 15-yard one-timer that took a slight deflection past Steffen and into the far corner.

Columbus got the deficit to 3-1 in the 75th minute, when Robinho’s in-swinging corner kick slipped between Hamid’s raised hands for an own goal.

Notes: Defender Chris McCann returned to game-day duty after a four-game absence with a hamstring strain. He did not play. ...

D.C. homegrown midfielder Griffin Yow played the last nine minutes in the U.S. under-17 national team’s 6-1 victory over Barbados at Concacaf’s U-17 World Cup qualifying tournament in Bradenton, Fla.

In Loudoun United’s home opener Friday, Kyle Murphy scored twice and Orlando Sinclair notched a stoppage-time equalizer as D.C.'s second division squad tied Bethlehem Steel, 3-3, at Audi Field. Loudoun (1-3-3) will play at least two more home games in Washington before its 5,000-seat stadium in Loudoun County opens in August.