Soccer officiating is a hard job -- three sets of eyes responsible for 1.75 acres, 22 players (some of whom aim to deceive) and micro-close offside rulings.

The sport has caught up with the times and begun implementing video replay worldwide to correct mistakes and alert referees to what they might have missed. Most everyone in the sport supports the idea of technology to help get it right. As D.C. United Coach Ben Olsen said, “It’s the future. It’s going to happen.”

But replay is not always perfect. Human beings must still interpret what they think they see, and they must reach a conclusion in a timely fashion to avoid long delays in a sport priding itself on continuous play.

United’s 3-1 victory over the Columbus Crew on Saturday night at Audi Field illustrated how, even with video, gray area and controversy remain.

Columbus had the opening goal disallowed because, 10 seconds before Pedro Santos beat Bill Hamid to the near corner, Crew captain Wil Trapp had tripped Luciano Acosta at the edge of the center circle. That’s how referee Ted Unkel saw it on replay anyway.

Although the infraction did not occur on Santos’s attempt on goal, it did happen in the build-up to the goal; Trapp had assisted on the play. That falls within the guidelines of reviewing a play.

As the Crew celebrated, Acosta and Olsen fumed and both teams prepared for the restart, video assistant referee Kevin Terry Jr. alerted Unkel to a potential problem. Unkel trotted to the sideline and checked a video monitor.

Unkel was right to nullify it -- but only if you believe Trapp had, indeed, committed a foul.

It was a peculiar play. United’s Leonardo Jara had squared the ball toward Acosta. Unkel, Acosta and Trapp converged. The referee got caught between the players. Acosta tumbled backward. Trapp took possession and promptly supplied Santos with the pass in a dangerous position.

This is the "foul" called on Wil Trapp that they called back the Santos goal for. Really poor officiating. pic.twitter.com/UziYeAsNyl — Eliot McKinley (@etmckinley) May 5, 2019

If anyone had tripped Acosta, however, Unkel appeared to be the culprit. Or maybe no one was at fault at all and unfortunate circumstances had led to United’s giveaway and the conceded goal. Either way, the score probably should have counted.

After the match, Crew Coach Caleb Porter said the “referee fouls Acosta and then the referee goes and looks at the television to bail himself out.”

That comment, as well as others directed by Porter at Unkel and officiating as a whole, will not sit well with MLS headquarters, which typically fines coaches and players who question a referee’s integrity.

Olsen knows all too well the impact of video replay on an apparent goal. Six days earlier, United’s Donovan Pines’s first-half goal was wiped out a few minutes later when the officials ruled teammate Frederic Brillant had interfered with the goalkeeper. There was not much contact -- Brillant’s hand was on Vito Mannone’s shoulder -- but enough to justify a reversal.

Besides the Crew’s disallowed goal, the other two extended reviews Saturday also benefited United. In both cases, the officials seemed to get it right.

First, they checked to see if United had been offside on a free kick that led to Acosta’s goal. (Unkel did not review the play himself, instead taking Terry’s advice.)

Then, after dismissing United’s claims for a handball just before halftime, Unkel halted the match and trotted to the sideline monitor. Trapp, he concluded, had used his upper left arm just inside the box to block Acosta’s pass.

A penalty kick was awarded. Rooney converted, and United was on its way to a much-needed home victory, its first after three consecutive scoreless performances at Buzzard Point.

United (6-3-2) was the better team over 90 minutes, but the controversy overshadowed the improved performance.

“I think VAR is great," Porter said. "I’ve been a huge proponent of it. I like it. I think it gets calls right. Clearly, [Unkel] botched the whole thing. He couldn’t make decisions.”

The other issue was the amount of time that passed during the reviews and how much was added to the first half.

From the moment Santos scored to Unkel’s ruling, three minutes elapsed (although the actual video review was only about 90 seconds.) Another three minutes went by between Acosta’s goal and the match restarting.

The review of Trapp’s handball was completed in less than a minute.

After all the interruptions, the officials added four minutes of first-half stoppage time.

On that decision, and perhaps the night as a whole, Porter said, “It was a disaster.”