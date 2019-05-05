

Matt Adams hits the injured list with a left shoulder strain suffered against the Phillies on Saturday night. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — The Washington Nationals got more bad news Sunday morning, as Matt Adams headed to the injured list with a strained left shoulder.

Adams, the Nationals’ backup first baseman and go-to pinch-hitter, hurt his shoulder in the second inning of a 10-8 win over the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday. He first dove to snare a groundball, then dove toward first to tag it before the runner got there. The second dive led to the shoulder injury.

On the injured list he joins shortstop Trea Turner (broken right index finger), third baseman Anthony Rendon (left elbow contusion), first baseman Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in his right foot), left fielder Juan Soto (back spasms), reliever Trevor Rosenthal (viral infection) and Austen Williams (sprained AC joint in his right shoulder).

The Nationals placed Soto on the IL Saturday. Adams was the latest addition Sunday, ahead of a series finale against the Phillies that is being delayed by rain. Both Adams and Michael A. Taylor got MRI examinations Sunday morning, as Taylor injured his left wrist in the win over the Phillies. Washington is waiting for Taylor’s results to determine the next steps and if he too will land on the IL. Its roster, once built to be dangerous and deep, more closely resembles a check-in list at a physical therapy clinic.

And the season beats on either way.

“No, I really can’t,” Manager Dave Martinez said when asked if he had ever seen a team this banged-up in his playing or coaching career. “This has been some trying moments. But like I’ve said before, we’ve got a bunch of young kids getting an opportunity to play and as you could see yesterday, they give you all they got every day.”

The latest young player to get a chance is Jake Noll, who’s shuttled between Washington and the Class AAA Fresno Grizzlies all season. Noll took a red-eye flight from Las Vegas to Philadelphia on Saturday night, and now begins his third stint in the major leagues. He is starting at first base on Sunday — so Martinez could give Howie Kendrick a day off — but Martinez expects Kendrick to be the regular first baseman while Adams is out. Noll has one hit in six plate appearances for the Nationals this season, and has hit .250 with five doubles and two home runs for Fresno.

The Nationals are hopeful that Adams’s shoulder is not a long-term problem, but figured he would be sidelined for at least a few days. Martinez also expressed some confidence that Rendon could return against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, which is the first day he is eligible to come off the IL. But, in the meantime, Martinez needs as many healthy players as he can get. That’s what made putting Adams on the IL an easy decision once he woke up with a stiff shoulder.

With Noll joining the team in Philadelphia, Washington’s 40-man roster only has pitchers and catchers beyond the players already playing for the Nationals. Their margin for error has shrunk with a 14-18 record heading into this game against the Phillies. And, with Taylor’s status uncertain, their lineup cannot take another blow.

“He came in today really, really, really sore and barely could lift his shoulder up,” Martinez said. “If that’s the case, he can’t swing like that, so we thought we need able bodies right now.”

LINEUPS

Nationals (14-18)

Victor Robles, CF

Wilmer Difo, 3B

Adam Eaton, RF

Kurt Suzuki, C

Brian Dozier, 2B

Andrew Stevenson, LF

Carter Kieboom, SS

Jake Noll, 1B

Anibal Sanchez, P

Phillies (18-14)

Andrew McCutchen, LF

Jean Segura, SS

Bryce Harper, RF

Rhys Hoskins, 1B

Odubel Herrera, CF

Cesar Hernandez, 2B

Andrew Knapp, C

Maikel Franco, 3B

Zach Eflin, P

Read more on the Nationals:

Game 2: Injuries keep piling up, but shorthanded Nationals find a way to rally past Phillies

Game 1: Nationals pitching coach Paul Menhart is back in the majors, and a tall order looms

Svrluga: Blame Dave Martinez for the Nats’ struggles? Mike Rizzo would rather you blame him.

Boswell: Nationals oust their pitching coach, addressing a symptom but not the disease

Report: MASN owes Nationals nearly $100 million in broadcast rights fees