

Danny Amendola, Linda Holliday, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady attend Kentucky Derby on Saturday. (Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

There were plenty of bets placed in Kentucky on Saturday, but we’re here to focus on a pact made between New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his former teammate, Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola.

In a video posted to Amendola’s Instagram story, Brady and a group of friends are hanging out after a wild Kentucky Derby when the former Patriot bets Brady that he could hit a target with a mini football.

The wager? $100,000.

“Alright this is for a hundred grand?” Amendola asks Brady in the video. The quarterback casually agrees.

(You can find the video here, but fair warning — not all of the language is safe for work.)

The throw comes up short, but Amendola asks for double-or-nothing before the video ends. Whether or not one of these mega-rich football players actually wrote out a large check for this is unclear.

The scene capped off a day off very public horse racing fandom for the quarterback, who stuck with tradition this year by showing up at the Derby with a large group of friends. In a picture posted to social media Saturday afternoon, a dapper Brady is seen with Jimmy Garoppolo and Kliff Kingsbury, among others.

*Insert gif of me yelling Let’s Go below* pic.twitter.com/1yRGoDk9MU — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 4, 2019

The future Hall of Famer also earned some attention with his Derby hat, which you can see in the video below.

Brady was not the only member of the Patriots organization who seemed to enjoy the Derby. Bill Belichick was actually photographed smiling.

