

Players from St. Mary's-Annapolis and Annapolis pose for a group picture after Wednesday's game (Christine Kerr/Courtesy Photo)

In the Battle of Annapolis, St. Mary’s defeated Annapolis, 17-9, Wednesday. Despite the longtime rivalry between the schools, Wednesday was the first regular season matchup since 2002. Scout Ripley scored four goals while Ian Krampf and Garrett Nilsen added three apiece for the Saints, but regardless of the result, players from both teams were full of smiles after the game as they posed for a group photo together.

On Friday, Gonzaga earned a hard-fought 6-2 victory over St. John’s. Kurt Bruun and Max Whittier scored two goals apiece, but it was the defense that propelled the Eagles. Led by Sam Sweeney and Ben Finlay, the Eagles limited the Cadets offense, holding them scoreless in the second half.

The Interstate Athletic Conference playoffs began Friday with a pair of quarterfinal games. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes took down St. Albans, 15-7, after leading by 10 at the half. And Landon edged Episcopal, 12-10. The semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday.

1. Gonzaga (15-3) LR: 1

Goalie Tim Marcille made 10 saves in the Eagles’ 6-2 victory over St. John’s on Friday.

2. Georgetown Prep (14-3) LR: 3

After a comeback win against Bullis, the Little Hoyas will face St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes in the Interstate Athletic Conference semifinals Tuesday.

3. Bullis (17-3) LR: 2

The Bulldogs will play Landon in the IAC semifinals Tuesday.

4. Briar Woods (11-0) LR: 4

Danny McMinn had 11 assists in the Falcons’ 18-8 win over Champe on Tuesday.

5. Severna Park (12-1) LR: 6

The Falcons will compete for the Anne Arundel County championship Monday against Broadneck.

6. St. Mary’s-Annapolis (11-5) LR: 7

The Saints did not allow their opponents to reach double-digits in scoring in each of their wins.

7. Marriotts Ridge (14-1) LR: 10

Tommy Ruddo and Charlie Reynolds combined to score 13 goals in the Mustangs’ two wins last week.

8. Landon (10-5) LR: NR

The Bears took down Episcopal on Friday to advance to the IAC semifinals.

9. Richard Montgomery (12-0) LR: NR

The Rockets clinched the Maryland 4A West Division championship for the first time in school history.

10. Paul VI (14-4) LR: NR

The Panthers beat DeMatha, 16-8, in the regular season finale Sunday.

Dropped out: No. 5 St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (13-6), No. 9 St. John’s (10-5), No. 10 Riverside (11-2)

On the bubble: Broadneck,