Bill Mott’s decision was all but made for him in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s Kentucky Derby. The trainer’s two horses in the Run for the Roses field — Country House and Tacitus — had finished second and fourth, respectively, not good enough to win at Churchill Downs but good enough to start planning for their next race, which likely would have been the Belmont Stakes on June 8.

[Sally Jenkins: Forget Maximum Security’s misstep; the whole of horse racing is a foul]

But then came the most infamous 22 minutes in horse racing history, as the Churchill Downs stewards weighed an objection lodged by two jockeys over whether Maximum Security — the wire-to-wire winner — had veered briefly off his path on the turn for home, impeding the progress of War of Will, who then affected Long Range Toddy and Bodexpress. And when the decision to disqualify Maximum Security was announced, Mott’s plan went up in smoke. Suddenly, skipping the Preakness Stakes didn’t seem like such a good idea, considering that he now had a ludicrously improbable Kentucky Derby winner on his hands with Country House.

“Having the Derby winner, you’re pretty much forced to go into the Preakness,” Mott said Sunday. “Frankly, when the horses crossed the wire, I mean I was elated. I thought our horses ran really well, and being second, I said, ‘Well, there’s no real pressure to go to the Preakness.’

“Both horses are very well suited for the Belmont, but now we got to rethink that, and certainly probably for Country House. With Tacitus, I don’t think it’s any pressure to go to the Preakness. I think we can just wait and go to the Belmont with him, and then we’ve got to make the decision for Country House.”

Mott said he will keep Country House at Churchill Downs for the time being, waiting until the Tuesday or Wednesday of Preakness week to ship him up to Pimlico if the horse’s owners so desire.

Mott’s initial plan to have Country House run in the Belmont Stakes and not the Preakness wouldn’t have been out of the ordinary, considering that runners who don’t win the Kentucky Derby often skip the second leg of the Triple Crown to get some rest and focus on the third. And Country House has been busy, having run in the Louisiana Derby on March 23, the Arkansas Derby on April 13 and now the Kentucky Derby.

“It’s tough because horses aren’t used to it,” Hall of Fame jockey and NBC Sports horse racing analyst Jerry Bailey told the Tampa Bay Times in 2017. “Back in the day, they did this all the time. They turned around in sometimes a week or two weeks. But in the last 15 years or so, that has not been the case. It’s not optimal, but it’s the price you pay for winning the Kentucky Derby.”

Said Mott: “Now we’re talking about a horse that’s had quite a few races. I think if you run back in the Preakness — maybe you hit the board, maybe you don’t, maybe you win — but it probably compromises his chances a little bit to win the Belmont. That’s just looking at it as a trainer and what would be normal. But the Triple Crown is not a normal situation. It never has been. I don’t think they should space anything out anymore. I think the challenge of the Triple Crown is that it’s three races close together, and it takes a champion — hey, it takes a Justify — to win those kind of races.”

But it’s indeed rare to see the Kentucky Derby winner skip the Preakness for reasons other than injury. Gato Del Sol, the long-shot winner of the 1982 Kentucky Derby (considered one of the weakest fields in the race’s history), bypassed the Preakness to focus on the Belmont after his trainer made the rather preposterous suggestion that the Preakness be moved back a week. The decision did not go over well in Maryland: Chick Lang, the Pimlico general manager, put a goat in the stall usually reserved for the Kentucky Derby winner.

In 1985, Kentucky Derby champion Spend a Buck skipped the Preakness to compete for a $2 million bonus at the newly reopened Garden State Park in New Jersey. The decision paid off, as Spend a Buck won the Jersey Derby nine days after the Preakness and took home $2.6 million in total prize money, at the time the largest single purse in U.S. horse racing history (a Preakness win was only worth about $300,000 at the time).

The equation might be different this year, considering that some may regard Country House, a 65-1 long shot Saturday, as an unworthy champion who didn’t even cross the finish line first. Trainers and owners could like their chances a little more at Pimlico. According to the Lexington Herald-Leader’s John Clay, Bodexpress (13th in the Kentucky Derby) is expected to run in the Preakness, and War of Will (bumped up to seventh in the Kentucky Derby after the Maximum Security decision) could also be there.

Whatever decision is made about Country House, there will be no rematch at the Preakness Stakes: On Monday, Maximum Security owner Gary West announced that his horse will not be running at Pimlico.

