

Eliud Kipchoge, posing beside a plaque commemorating Roger Bannister’s mile achievement, will try again to run a marathon in less than two hours. (Matt Dunham/Associated Press)

It has become one of the longest-enduring sports barriers, standing the test of time as one runner after another chips away at it but never quite succeeds in bringing it down.

On Monday, the 65th anniversary of the day on which Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile barrier, Eliude Kipchoge announced that he will try to break another of running’s storied marks: the sub-two-hour marathon. “This will surpass everything I have achieved,” Kipchoge said (via the Guardian), speaking at the track at which Bannister broke the mile barrier. “It will be history for the human family.”

The effort, which will not be recognized by the International Association of Athletics Federations, is something of a gimmick, albeit a noble one, called the INEOS 1:59 Challenge. In it, Kipchoge, the 34-year-old Kenyan who holds the world record of 2:01:39, will employ strategies to create optimal running conditions, something that makes results ineligible for world record consideration. For instance, he will be assisted by “rabbits” — world-class runners who will make sure he keeps up the pace as they jump in and out of the 26.2-mile course to push him — and will be drafting behind a pace car, just like NASCAR drivers. The last time he tried this sort of unofficial event, he was helped by Nike and other world-class marathoners, but fell a tantalizing few seconds short in 2017.

The date and place for this attempt has not been set, although it is expected to occur in London in September or October. Sponsors will assure that conditions — little wind, a nearly flat surface, cool but not cold temperatures, a middling elevation — are optimal, just as they were in Monza, Italy, in 2017.

“The course also has to be flat, a good surface, and it can’t have corners which are too sharp,” Jim Ratcliffe, the billionaire INEOS owner, told the Guardian. “Secondly, we have to find pacers to keep up. Then, it is about having the right environment and a crowd to lift Eliud’s spirits, as in Monza it got a bit lonely. A lot of this is about pain tolerance. What level of pain are you prepared to tolerate?”

Last September, Kipchoge smashed the world record by 78 seconds in winning the Berlin Marathon. The 2016 Olympic marathon gold medalist for Kenya, he won the London Marathon for the fourth time last month in 2:02.38, the second-fastest official time ever. “I learned a lot from my previous attempt and I truly believe that I can go 26 seconds faster than I did in Monza two years ago,” he said (via the BBC). “I am very excited about the months of good preparation to come and to show the world that when you focus on your goal, when you work hard and when you believe in yourself, anything is possible.”

Ratcliffe acknowledged that the accomplishment would take an “almost superhuman” effort and it’s likely to draw a worldwide crowd. Kipchoge’s attempt in 2017 in Italy was live-streamed and presented a surreal scene for anyone who has watched a marathon. There were few fans — just runners, a car, a couple of bicycles and empty bleachers, as The Washington Post’s Bonnie Berkowitz noted. Runner’s World pointed out that Nike custom-made shoes and analyzed metrics, such as oxygen usage, skin temperature and the amount of carbohydrate runners stored in their legs. The track was chosen for its near-ideal conditions.

“Running the fastest-ever marathon time of 2:00:25 was the proudest moment of my career,” Kipchoge said (via the BBC). “To get another chance to break the magical two-hour mark is incredibly exciting.”

