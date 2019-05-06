

After a wild finish to the regular season, St. Stephen's/St. Agnes remains in first place heading into the playoffs. (Courtesy of Kevin F. Burnett) ( /Kevin F. Burnett)

While some games from last week of the regular season were postponed because of heavy rain and thunderstorms, many of those that were played were thrillers. Marriotts Ridge upset Georgetown Visitation, 14-13, as Victoria Hensh and Eloise Clevenger scored four goals apiece with Erin Cooke distributing four assists.

When Visitation beat St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes two weeks ago, it seemed to have all the momentum heading into the playoffs. The Cubs will now use the loss as a wake-up call as they embark on their playoff run in the Independent School League.

Bishop Ireton lost two games to Bayport Blue Point (N.Y.) and Darien (Conn.) in its road trip to the Northeast, but it bounced back with two wins to finish out the regular season. The Cardinals finished atop of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.

Meanwhile, Riverside edged Dominion, 16-14, on Friday to remain undefeated. Lilly Boswell had four goals and an assist in the win.

1. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (19-2) LR: 1

The Saints finished the regular season with four straight wins.

2. Marriotts Ridge (13-2) LR: 4

Victoria Hensh and Eloise Clevenger scored four goals apiece in the Mustangs’ 14-13 win over Georgetown Visitation.

3. Georgetown Visitation (16-4) LR: 3

The Cubs round out their regular season against Stone Bridge on Monday before competing in the Independent Student League playoffs.

4. Bishop Ireton (12-5) LR: 2

The Cardinals finished undefeated in WCAC play.

5. Glenelg (11-3) LR: 5

The Gladiators outscored their two opponents last week 42-5.

6. Riverside (13-0) LR: 6

The Rams remained undefeated after escaping Dominion with a 16-14 victory.

7. Spalding (14-3) LR: 7

After finishing the regular season with seven straight wins, the Cavaliers beat Severn in the opening round of the IAAM playoffs.

8. Glenelg Country (14-4) LR: 8

The Dragons will play Carroll in the IAAM quarterfinals Monday.

9. Severna Park (14-0) LR: 9

The Falcons will face South River on Monday for the Anne Arundel County championship.

10. Sherwood (11-0) LR: NR

After blowing out their first 10 opponents, the Warriors escaped Whitman with a 11-10 victory.

Dropped out: No. 10 Dominion (12-1)

On the bubble: Good Counsel, Langley, Stone Ridge