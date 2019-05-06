

The concussion he suffered Saturday will sideline Mohamed Salah against Barcelona. (Scott Heppell/Reuters)

If Liverpool is to accomplish one of the most stirring recent comebacks in European soccer, it will have to do so without Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, both of whom have been ruled out of Tuesday’s Champions League game against Barcelona.

“Two of the world’s best strikers are not available tomorrow night and we have to score four goals,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters (via the BBC). “It doesn’t make life easier, but we will try for 90 minutes to celebrate the Champions League campaign to give it a proper finish.

“That’s the plan. If we can do it, wonderful. If we can’t do it, let’s fail in the most beautiful way.”

The teams will clash at Anfield in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal after Liverpool lost 3-0 last week in Spain. Between the two games, Salah suffered a concussion Saturday when he collided with Newcastle goalie Martin Dubravka during Liverpool’s 3-2 Premier League victory. Firmino missed the Newcastle game with a muscle injury; Salah scored Liverpool’s second goal before the injury.

Klopp had earlier said that a tearful Salah, who had been taken from the pitch on a stretcher, felt “okay,” but he added, “it’s not good enough from a medical point of view. He is desperate to play, but we cannot do it.”

Games like these are for world-class players.

Klopp said he expects Salah to be available Sunday for Liverpool’s Premier League finale against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Liverpool is aiming to win its first Premier League title since 1990. Manchester City and Leicester City play on Monday; Liverpool is two points ahead of Manchester City, which has two games remaining to Liverpool’s one.

Salah has scored 26 goals and Firmino 16 this season.

