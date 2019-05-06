

Christian Yelich hit a two-run home run during the Brewers’ win Sunday, in his return to the lineup from injury. (Aaron Gash/Associated Press)

The Washington Nationals are in rough shape. As if the recent rash of injuries wasn’t enough, the Nationals spent more than seven hours on the airport tarmac in Philadelphia due to mechanical troubles until, at about 3 a.m. Monday, they returned to the team hotel. At 8:45 a.m., a spokeswoman said that the team was still in Philadelphia, but would soon be making the two-hour flight to Wisconsin to play the opener of a three-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers.

This past weekend, the Nationals (14-19) dropped two of three games in Philadelphia against the NL East-leading Phillies for their fifth straight series loss. Meanwhile, the surging Brewers (20-16) swept the New York Mets in three games.

On Sunday, Manager Dave Martinez did not share MRI results on outfielder Michael A. Taylor’s left wrist, so Taylor’s status is unclear headed into the series.

[Nats’ road trip goes from bad to worse after mechanical issues ground team’s plane]

Here are the main story lines to watch in the team’s 12th series this season:

1. Injuries are affecting the entire roster

With Washington’s injured list looking more like a football team’s injury report, the Nationals limp into this series without their Nos. 2, 3, 4 or 5 hitters from Opening Day. While this has unsurprisingly kneecapped the offense, perhaps a larger concern is the effect on the roster and the defense.

Most noticeably, the Nationals have five errors in the past two games. Rookie shortstop Carter Kieboom shoulders a share of the blame, but the Nationals understood his glove lagged behind his bat when they promoted him to the majors on April 26. The team accepted the risk because he offered a higher upside.

Furthermore, Taylor’s uncertain status for the series double-whammies the Nationals. If he cannot play, Washington will miss Taylor’s elite defense in center while also facing a tough call on which player to call up. Because the team’s reserve minor leaguers are already in the majors — Adrian Sanchez, Jake Noll, Andrew Stevenson and Kieboom — the Nationals are left with only pitchers and catchers on their 40-man roster.

If Taylor goes to the injured list, one solution might be to promote Spencer Kieboom, Carter’s younger brother and a catcher at Class AA Harrisburg. Spencer has played some first base and the positional flexibility would help the Nationals by allowing Martinez to more liberally utilize his catchers as pinch hitters. The approach was effective against the Phillies with Kurt Suzuki and Yan Gomes, who went 2-for-2 with a homer in the role. Suzuki hit three home runs overall in the series.

Many of the Nationals’ problems right now — injuries, travel troubles — are out of their control. Defense is not. With the Nationals missing their best bats and their margin for error shrinking, this team cannot afford to put themselves any further behind.

2. Last year’s NL MVP has returned to the Brewers’ lineup

The Nationals’ challenges are compounded by the fact that they’ll arrive in Milwaukee as right fielder Christian Yelich returns to the lineup. The National League’s reigning Most Valuable Player mashes everywhere, but he does particular damage in Miller Park. Last season, he got on base in 40.6 percent of his plate appearances there, and had an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of 1.061.

[Boswell: Nationals oust their pitching coach, addressing a symptom but not the disease]

The Brewers right fielder injured himself April 28 stealing second against the Mets, and the resulting lower-back soreness kept him out of the lineup for a week. Yelich returned to the lineup Sunday against the Mets and blasted his MLB-leading 15th home run in a 3-2 win.

In the past three series, the Nationals have had trouble limiting damage from the opposition’s middle-of-the-order bats, including Philadelphia’s Rhys Hoskins (two doubles, one home run, six RBI, three walks in 12 plate appearances), St. Louis’ Marcell Ozuna (six hits, three RBI, three runs in 17 at-bats) and San Diego’s Eric Hosmer (one double, two homers, four RBI, two walks in 14 plate appearances).

For the Nationals, with a lineup struggling to generate runs and a defense struggling to play clean, it will be key for the starters — Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Jeremy Hellickson — to limit Yelich’s production at the center of their lineup.

3. Who will pitch the eighth inning?

Kyle Barraclough? The Nationals’ turnstile in the setup role continued to spin, and last weekend stopped again on the 28-year-old righty.

Barraclough had a chance to lock down the eighth earlier this season, but he struggled with inherited runners — he allowed his first seven to score — and never regained a grip on the role. Now, though, things seem to have changed, as much because of Barraclough, who threw a 1-2-3 eighth in Saturday’s comeback win at Philly, as those around him. Joe Ross once looked as though he had the inside position on the job, but he struggled against the Phillies (allowed five runs in one-third of an inning Saturday), as did new lefty Dan Jennings (allowed the game-losing three-run homer Friday) and familiar lefty Matt Grace (allowed five runs in 2⅓ innings to let the game get out of hand Sunday).

The bullpen might be almost as fractured as the lineup, but it’s further along in establishing roles. Tony Sipp seems cemented as a matchup lefty. Wander Suero, a former eighth inning candidate, still receives high-leverage opportunities but not as often as Barraclough, a fact not likely to change anytime soon after Suero was roughed up last weekend. Since returning from the injured list, righty Justin Miller looks like the unit’s workhorse. He’s allowed one run in six innings, striking out three while walking none (although he has hit two batters).

All of this leaves Barraclough at the back of the bullpen with closer Sean Doolittle. Suero might continue receiving chances because the Nationals like his mental toughness late in games but, at least for now, it looks like Barraclough’s spot until he loses it.

PROBABLE PITCHERS

Monday: RHP Max Scherzer vs. RHP Jhoulys Chacin

Tuesday: RHP Stephen Strasburg vs. TBD

Wednesday: RHP Jeremy Hellickson vs. RHP Brandon Woodruff

More MLB coverage:

Matt Adams becomes latest Nationals player to hit the injured list

Apparently MLB pitchers are already afraid of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora will not visit the White House