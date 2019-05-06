

The second leg of the Nationals’ three-city, 10-game road trip got off to a rough start. After losing the rubber match of a three-game series in Philadelphia on Sunday with an injury-depleted lineup that looked like something out of spring training, the Nationals began their journey to Milwaukee in search of a fresh start. As of Monday morning, they still hadn’t made it.

Due to mechanical issues, Washington’s Wisconsin-bound charter plane sat on the tarmac in Philadelphia for more than seven hours before the Nationals decided to return to the team hotel. At 8:45 a.m. on Monday, a Nationals spokeswoman said the team was still in Philadelphia, but would be making the roughly two-hour flight to Milwaukee soon and would play the opener as scheduled. First pitch is at 7:40 p.m. Eastern time.

MASN analyst F.P. Santangelo and on-field reporter Alex Chappell tweeted throughout Sunday night’s ordeal, bringing some humor to an unfortunate situation.

“About to start eating passengers on the charter,” Santangelo wrote at 2:38 a.m., about six hours after the Nationals were originally scheduled to depart. “Supplies are low and so is [morale]. The men are weak with fatigue from a long battle. Their wounds are pungent, smelling up the cabin. We long for the days of a plane that actually works. We hear that a new engine is on the way via horse and buggy. We await.”

Still In Philadelphia...about to start eating passengers on the charter #Nats #gofundmeforanewengine — F.P. Santangelo (@FightinHydrant) May 6, 2019

Supplies are low and so is moral. The men are weak with fatigue from a long battle. Their wounds are pungent, smelling up the cabin. We long for the days of a plane that actually works. We hear that a new engine is on the way via horse and buggy. We await — F.P. Santangelo (@FightinHydrant) May 6, 2019

We’ve been on the plane for what seems like days. Pilots are gone due to fatigue. A new crew is visible on the horizon at the end of the runway. Still no engine. Longing for the sky and travel above. Milwaukee seems like a distance dream. Thirsty — F.P. Santangelo (@FightinHydrant) May 6, 2019

Santangelo noted that the Delta crew was kind and helpful, but if his MASN broadcast partner Bob Carpenter or radio play-by-play man Charlie Slowes aren’t on Monday’s broadcast, he’s the prime suspect.

“We are starting to eye people that would make good nourishment,” Santangelo tweeted. “Bob and Charlie Slowes are high on the list.”

(The Nationals must keep their cabbage in checked luggage.)

The crew is kind and helpful. We are starting to eye people that would make good nourishment. Bob and Charlie Slowes are high on the list. Tough decisions loom in the near future — F.P. Santangelo (@FightinHydrant) May 6, 2019

Hallucinations are setting in. There’s a man on the wing. My eyes deceive me. I found a peanut in the seat cushion. Survival skills. I continue to hunt — F.P. Santangelo (@FightinHydrant) May 6, 2019

Nationals have been on tarmac since 6:30 in the evening on Sunday with engine issue. It’s 2:45 AM on Monday and Nats still in Philly with a 6:40 first pitch in Milwaukee — Alex Chappell (@ACorddry) May 6, 2019

Nats on the tarmac in Philly at 6:30 pm. Person on the plane texted at 1:54 am that they were still there. Mechanical issue en route to Milwaukee. Team needed another challenge, apparently. — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) May 6, 2019

At 4:25 a.m., Santangelo said the team was heading back to its hotel in Philadelphia.

“All taxi cabs in Philadelphia come to 8375 Enterprise Avenue,” he tweeted. “There’s a lot of business for you here.”

All taxi cabs in #Philadelphia come to 8375 Enterprise Avenue. There’s a lot of business for you here. Nats are heading back to team hotel — F.P. Santangelo (@FightinHydrant) May 6, 2019

Assuming Washington makes it to Milwaukee in time for first pitch, Max Scherzer will take the mound against Jhoulys Chacin. After Juan Soto and Matt Adams joined regulars Trea Turner, Anthony Rendon and Ryan Zimmerman on the IL over the weekend, Manager Dave Martinez had better hope none of his other players show up at the ballpark with a stiff neck as the result of a night spent on the tarmac.

The Nationals are an almost unfathomable 1-10 in series openers this season, and if they manage to overcome their sleep deprivation to buck that trend on Monday, they might need to pull another all-nighter en route to Los Angeles for their four-game set against the Dodgers later this week. It’s only crazy if it doesn’t work.

