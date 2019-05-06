The second leg of the Nationals’ three-city, 10-game road trip got off to a rough start. After losing the rubber match of a three-game series in Philadelphia on Sunday with an injury-depleted lineup that looked like something out of spring training, the Nationals began their journey to Milwaukee in search of a fresh start. As of Monday morning, they still hadn’t made it.
Due to mechanical issues, Washington’s Wisconsin-bound charter plane sat on the tarmac in Philadelphia for more than seven hours before the Nationals decided to return to the team hotel. At 8:45 a.m. on Monday, a Nationals spokeswoman said the team was still in Philadelphia, but would be making the roughly two-hour flight to Milwaukee soon and would play the opener as scheduled. First pitch is at 7:40 p.m. Eastern time.
MASN analyst F.P. Santangelo and on-field reporter Alex Chappell tweeted throughout Sunday night’s ordeal, bringing some humor to an unfortunate situation.
“About to start eating passengers on the charter,” Santangelo wrote at 2:38 a.m., about six hours after the Nationals were originally scheduled to depart. “Supplies are low and so is [morale]. The men are weak with fatigue from a long battle. Their wounds are pungent, smelling up the cabin. We long for the days of a plane that actually works. We hear that a new engine is on the way via horse and buggy. We await.”
Santangelo noted that the Delta crew was kind and helpful, but if his MASN broadcast partner Bob Carpenter or radio play-by-play man Charlie Slowes aren’t on Monday’s broadcast, he’s the prime suspect.
“We are starting to eye people that would make good nourishment,” Santangelo tweeted. “Bob and Charlie Slowes are high on the list.”
(The Nationals must keep their cabbage in checked luggage.)
At 4:25 a.m., Santangelo said the team was heading back to its hotel in Philadelphia.
“All taxi cabs in Philadelphia come to 8375 Enterprise Avenue,” he tweeted. “There’s a lot of business for you here.”
Assuming Washington makes it to Milwaukee in time for first pitch, Max Scherzer will take the mound against Jhoulys Chacin. After Juan Soto and Matt Adams joined regulars Trea Turner, Anthony Rendon and Ryan Zimmerman on the IL over the weekend, Manager Dave Martinez had better hope none of his other players show up at the ballpark with a stiff neck as the result of a night spent on the tarmac.
The Nationals are an almost unfathomable 1-10 in series openers this season, and if they manage to overcome their sleep deprivation to buck that trend on Monday, they might need to pull another all-nighter en route to Los Angeles for their four-game set against the Dodgers later this week. It’s only crazy if it doesn’t work.
