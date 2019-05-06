

Maximum Security won the Kentucky Derby, until he didn't. (Matt Slocum/Associated Press)

Maximum Security owner Gary West said Monday that the horse will not run in the Preakness Stakes on May 18 after having his Kentucky Derby win stripped following a lengthy video review by the stewards at Churchill Downs.

“No, we’re not going to run in the Preakness,” West said on the “Today” show. “There’s no Triple Crown on the line for us and there’s no reason to run a horse back in two weeks when you don’t have to.”

[Sally Jenkins: Forget Maximum Security’s misstep; the whole of horse racing is a foul]

Maximum Security’s owner Gary West explains why the horse will not run in the Preakness pic.twitter.com/7ByO3p9Zsc — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 6, 2019

West added that he will be filing an appeal of the stewards’ decision with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission on Monday, even though state regulations say that the stewards’ decision on any horse race “shall be final and shall not be subject to appeal.”

West said that the appeal will center not on the decision but the way the stewards went about making the decision. He questioned why the stewards themselves didn’t file an immediate objection after the race, instead waiting for two jockeys to raise the issue. He also wondered why the stewards didn’t take questions from reporters Saturday, instead reading a statement that he claimed was written by lawyers.

The stewards “looked at what the whole rest of the world looked at and they didn’t file a steward’s inquiry,” West said.

Maximum Security led the Kentucky Derby wire-to-wire, but two jockeys appealed the race after claiming that the winning horse had veered from his path, impeding the progress of War of Will, who then affected Long Range Toddy and Bodexpress. After a 22-minute review, the stewards agreed and disqualified Maximum Security, elevating second-place Country House into the winner’s circle.

West said that he “obviously saw the horse move out” but said such things happen in a race with such a big field, calling Churchill Downs “a greedy organization” for allowing such an unwieldy number.

“I think they ought to have 14 like every other race,” he said Monday.

Watch Maximum Security owner Gary West’s full exclusive interview with @savannahguthrie and @craigmelvin about the controversial #KentuckyDerby disqualification pic.twitter.com/3cTET2QuYN — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 6, 2019

Read more from The Post:

Trump blames Kentucky Derby result on ‘political correctness’

Why objections were raised after Maximum Security’s finish

Kentucky Derby 2019: Twitter reacts to Maximum Security’s stunning disqualification

Why Dancer’s Image, the 1968 Kentucky Derby winner, was disqualified