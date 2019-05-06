

Pep Hamilton will be the head coach of the XFL's new D.C. franchise. (XFL/(Screenshot courtesy of XFL.com))

The XFL announced Monday that it has signed deals with ESPN and Fox to broadcast 43 games during its inaugural season, which begins next year. Twenty-four games will be shown on broadcast networks ABC and Fox, while the rest will appear on cable, either on ESPN or ESPN2 or on Fox Sports 1 or Fox Sports 2.

The season is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Feb. 8, the week after the Super Bowl, with games on ABC and Fox. Back-to-back games will be played on Saturday afternoons throughout the season, most of them on ABC and Fox. Additional games will be broadcast on Sundays. Fox will have two Thursday night prime time telecasts.

ESPN and FS1 will each televise a semifinal playoff game, with ESPN broadcasting the championship game on April 26.

Such visibility for a new league is substantial, but the announcement comes weeks after another spring football league, the Alliance of American Football, disbanded before it could complete its first season. Most AAF games were televised by TNT, NFL Network or the CBS Sports Network cable channel or streamed on B/R Live, but while early ratings were impressive, the numbers gradually declined as that league’s problems mounted.

The XFL is the brainchild of WWE CEO Vince McMahon. The first iteration of the XFL played one season in 2001 before it folded. The new league will field teams in or around Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Seattle, Tampa, New York, and Washington, where a franchise will play home games at Audi Field, sharing the stadium with D.C. United.

The league is scheduled to have a 10-week regular season slate; its first draft is scheduled to take place in the fall.

