Liverpool is technically still alive in the Champions League semifinals. Barcelona’s 3-0 whomping in the first leg came at home in Spain, so Liverpool’s task Tuesday to advance: score four times in the second leg, and keep Barcelona off the board. And they’ll have to do it without star striker Mohamed Salah and midfielder Roberto Firmino, both injured. In other words, good luck.

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp said after the first leg, “I don’t know if we can play much better.” His side led in possession, took more shots, took more corners, and yet only survived the first 70 minutes against a relentless Barcelona squad. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez wore down Liverpool’s back four. Midfielders Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets kept possession when it mattered. Barcelona went 90 minutes without a mistake and played the last 20 with unmatched brilliance.

Klopp said he expects Salah to be available Sunday for Liverpool’s Premier League finale against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Liverpool is aiming to win its first Premier League title since 1990.

Games like these are for world-class players.

Get well soon! — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 6, 2019

Time: 3 p.m. Eastern.

TV: TNT and Univision.

How to stream online or an app: B/R Live, Watch TNT app, Univision Deportes app.

Location: Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.

Barcelona

Lead, 3-0, after first leg.

Champion of La Liga, winner of Supercopa de España.

Last Champions League title: 2015, over Juventus.

Liverpool

Trail, 3-0, after first leg.

Second place in Premier League (season ongoing).

Last Champions League title: 2005, over Milan.

Players to watch

For Barcelona, there is a clear choice: Messi. Messi, Messi, Messi, Messi. His 48 goals this season have world footballing greats insisting he is in a class of his own atop the sport, better than Cristiano Ronaldo. If he doesn’t score during this second leg, he’ll surely create a scoring chance. He’s also virtually unmatched in his performance against English teams in Champions League.

3 - Lionel Messi is only the second player to score against three different English clubs in the same Champions League season (Spurs, Man Utd and Liverpool), after Thomas Muller in 2013-14 (Arsenal, Man City and Man Utd). Difference. #FCBLIV pic.twitter.com/CtjLs9VJyP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 1, 2019

Lionel Messi scored his 600th career goal for Barcelona, timely considering Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 600th club goal this past Saturday.



Messi (26 goals vs English clubs) ties Ronaldo's record for most UCL goals vs clubs of a single country (Ronaldo has 26 vs German clubs). pic.twitter.com/GuDXaRq81P — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 1, 2019

Winger Sadio Mane is Liverpool’s top scoring threat with Salah out of the lineup. He’ll need to have success running behind Barcelona’s well-tested back four and taking defenders on one-on-one. A strong effort that lifts the Reds through to the Champions League final — or even close — could make Mane an overnight folk hero.

