Liverpool is technically still alive in the Champions League semifinals. Barcelona’s 3-0 whomping in the first leg came at home in Spain, so Liverpool’s task Tuesday to advance: score four times in the second leg, and keep Barcelona off the board. And they’ll have to do it without star striker Mohamed Salah and midfielder Roberto Firmino, both injured. In other words, good luck.
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp said after the first leg, “I don’t know if we can play much better.” His side led in possession, took more shots, took more corners, and yet only survived the first 70 minutes against a relentless Barcelona squad. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez wore down Liverpool’s back four. Midfielders Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets kept possession when it mattered. Barcelona went 90 minutes without a mistake and played the last 20 with unmatched brilliance.
Klopp said he expects Salah to be available Sunday for Liverpool’s Premier League finale against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Liverpool is aiming to win its first Premier League title since 1990.
Time: 3 p.m. Eastern.
TV: TNT and Univision.
How to stream online or an app: B/R Live, Watch TNT app, Univision Deportes app.
Location: Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.
Barcelona
- Lead, 3-0, after first leg.
- Champion of La Liga, winner of Supercopa de España.
- Last Champions League title: 2015, over Juventus.
Liverpool
- Trail, 3-0, after first leg.
- Second place in Premier League (season ongoing).
- Last Champions League title: 2005, over Milan.
Players to watch
For Barcelona, there is a clear choice: Messi. Messi, Messi, Messi, Messi. His 48 goals this season have world footballing greats insisting he is in a class of his own atop the sport, better than Cristiano Ronaldo. If he doesn’t score during this second leg, he’ll surely create a scoring chance. He’s also virtually unmatched in his performance against English teams in Champions League.
Winger Sadio Mane is Liverpool’s top scoring threat with Salah out of the lineup. He’ll need to have success running behind Barcelona’s well-tested back four and taking defenders on one-on-one. A strong effort that lifts the Reds through to the Champions League final — or even close — could make Mane an overnight folk hero.
