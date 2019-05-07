

Bravado's Call of Duty team competing at ACGL (Africa Cyber Gaming League) in Cape Town, South Africa. (Andreas Hadjipashali/Bravado Gaming)

At the end of the Call of Duty World League’s London event, there was no confetti for them. Nor was their a title. But when the five men of Bravado Gaming walked away from their rare moment on a global stage they were satisfied.

After months of training, competing across South Africa, and one 11-hour flight, Bravado — the sole South African competitor attending the event — had seized their moment, defeating one of Europe’s top teams, Crazy Crew, and leaving a mark on the competitive “Call of Duty” esports scene despite placing 32nd out of 90 teams in the open bracket with a record of 4-2.

“It’s an international event, we’re not used to this kind of thing,” Bravado’s team manager, Oliver Levkov, said. “It’s a learning experience. We felt that placing within the top 16 was in reach. It’s just unfortunate that we didn’t make that work.”

Success is a relative term though, and this is particularly true for the South African squad in its first, and perhaps only, chance for the players to showcase their talents on the highest level of competitive play. While some esports teams have the luxury of a sizable, investor-backed war chest, Bravado has had to raise its own money to pay its way events like the one held in London last weekend. The tournament marked the first time Bravado had the funding to make such a trip. And due to upcoming changes in the Call of Duty World League (CWL) format, it may be the last.

The CWL has evolved rapidly since its inception in 2016. It was originally structured as one tournament where pro league teams, including established brands like OpTic Gaming and 100 Thieves, qualified from their performance in previous years, while amateur teams could earn a spot by playing their way in via an open bracket where anyone can register and compete. All of the qualifying teams, pro and amateur, would then play together on the main stage. The dynamic helped establish an “anyone can win” mentality in competitive “Call of Duty,” Activision’s popular first-person shooter franchise.

Beginning next year, however, the CWL will employ a franchise setup, such as the one found in the Overwatch League (OWL) and the League of Legends Championship Series. In those leagues, only franchises that have purchased a spot in the pro league can compete in the regular season and playoffs. Amateur competitions are held separately and receive far less attention compared to their well-moneyed pro counterparts.

“The steps the CWL took this year in separating the two levels of competition can be seen as a negative for those players on the fringe of pro league,” said Eric “Muddawg” Sanders, a former player and head of esports operations for 100 Thieves, who finished first at CWL London. “But I think this opens up a window of opportunity to support the amateur tier better.”

However, nothing yet is known about the amateur field in the days ahead, and as such the change jeopardizes the hopes of amateur teams like Bravado to sustain themselves when they lack the significant funding to stake them as a franchise in the pro league. Franchise slots for the new CWL are reportedly being sold for $25 million per team, a number far beyond Bravado’s grasp.

“This probably is our last chance since we can’t change things,” Bravado player Roby “Kohvz” Levkov said before the tournament on Thursday. “I think we’re all skilled enough to make it [in the pro ranks], or prove that we can at least. Either way we’re going to do our best with how the system changes, [and] if that’s a new amateur league then so be it.”

That fuzzy future placed added importance on the Bravado players, comprised of Dillon “Lithium” Charalambous, Alton “Inferno” Cuff, Rahil Bux, Jordan “Scorpio” Cupido and Levkov, to make an impression in London in order to continue pursuit of becoming full-time professionals on the “Call of Duty” circuit. Their best chance at earning a spot in the new-look CWL is not as a team but as individuals, however.

“I just replaced a two-time world champion with a player that’s never played professionally before,” said Matt Potthoff, manger for CWL London runner-up eUnited, referencing the replacement of Jordan ‘JKap’ Kaplan with amateur player Chris “Simp” Lehr in March. “That amateur level of competition should still be taken seriously. All it takes is one person to give them a shot.”



A look at the floor during open bracket play at Call of Duty World League London. (Chris Dart/Activision Publishing)

Earning that shot is another story, one that involves Bravado players overcoming logistical hurdles they face in South Africa that are non-factors in larger markets like North America and Europe. “Call of Duty” has virtually no support in South Africa, with few other teams to scrimmage, very few tournaments with limited prize money. And while matches can be held online, issues with game latency over long-distance connections make fair competition against teams based in North America, Europe or elsewhere nearly impossible when a split second can decide whether a player’s character wins or loses a shootout.

Not only do teams like Bravado struggle to find quality practice partners they also lack an official path to get to major events like this one in London, which requires them to pay their own way. In this instance they relied upon sponsorship money from the likes of Intel, Dell and Alienware. However that money can only go so far. There are two remaining major events on the CWL calendar this season in Anaheim and Miami, but Bravado says it doesn’t have the funding to make those trips barring some last-minute fundraising from would-be sponsors. For that reason, the team has to hope its showing in London left a positive impression to alter the future of the team and its players.

“Everyone was doubting us going into that game,” Roby “Kohvz” Levkov said after the win against Crazy Crew. “They’ve played in LANs [local area network tournaments where latency is not an issue] like this before, they’ve played against top teams, and they’ve had practice against top teams. We have none of that. They had a lot of prep going into the match and we had next to none.”

The South African squad also faced off against notable amateur teams like Vortex Gaming and Neversity — both of whom were impressed by Bravado’s fast-paced and unique style of play. Now Bravado’s players may have to hope they’ve done enough to warrant consideration from pro teams.

“They have good shots and they played well, they just need to practice their Search and Destroy and the variety of maps they practice with,” said Neversity player Jack Gardner. “It’s not easy to beat a team like Crazy Crew with the kind of practice they get at home. There’s potential.”

Potential that they hope will get them out of their country and into a larger CWL hub.

“These guys have reached their peak in South Africa. There’s nothing more for them there in terms of [achieving] anything,” said Bravado co-founder and CS:GO player Dimitri Hadjipaschali, who lived and competed in the United States for six months last year to foster awareness of the South African “Call of Duty” community. “There’s no room for them to improve in South Africa. They can’t play online due to our latency being at the bottom of the continent. They need this opportunity.”

Aron Garst is a Los Angeles-based journalist covering esports and the game industry for ESPN, Variety, Kotaku, and other outlets.

