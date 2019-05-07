The Robinson girls’ soccer team finished under .500 last year, but its season was a few key moments away from going in another direction. The Rams played a number of close games but lost most of them, ending the year at the bottom of the Patriot District.

“[This team] knew they were a good group that just needed to figure a couple things out and reorganize a little bit,” Coach LeighAnne Baxter said. “We really needed to figure out what our game was and what worked best for us.”

More than a few things have worked well for the Rams so far this year, as they sit one game away from a perfect regular season. With a win over West Springfield Tuesday night, they will earn perfection and enter the postseason as perhaps the hottest squad in Northern Virginia.



Sophomore midfielder Abigail Krug attacks the ball for Robinson. (Courtesy photo/LeighAnne Baxter)

They have gotten to this point in part because they simply don’t give up goals. Entering Tuesday’s finale, the Rams have conceded just four goals on the year, a stunning total for any team.

“[The defense] holds themselves to a very high standard and have high expectations for themselves,” Baxter said. “They’ve seen what they’re capable of and know what they can do together. They want to keep a clean slate.”

Baxter returned eight starters from last year’s team, including three of the four members of her back line. They’ve tried to take things one week at a time this year, focusing on chemistry and building upon the comfort with each other that was created last season. That cohesion has made them a dangerous matchup all season and a legitimate contender in this year’s playoffs.

“Everybody’s willing to play the role that they’re asked to play to the best of their ability, and that’s just created a great environment to be around,” Baxter said. “Their chemistry has been great all season long. They’ve earned what they’ve gotten so far this year.”

1. T.C. Williams (13-0-0) LR: 2

The Titans could finish off an undefeated regular season with a win against Mount Vernon on Tuesday night.

2. Yorktown (15-0-1) LR: 1

The Patriots’ winning streak ended at 15 with a scoreless draw against Washington-Lee.

3. Robinson (12-0-0) LR: 4

The Rams, one game away from a perfect regular season, have won five matches by one goal this year.

4. Loudoun County (12-0-2) LR: 5

The Raiders scored four goals in back-to-back wins against Dominion and Loudoun Valley.

5. Battlefield (11-2-1) LR: 6

The Bobcats scored five goals in the first half of a 9-0 win over Osbourn.

6. Madison (9-2-1) LR: 3

The Warhawks fell to Westfield for their second loss of the year.

7. Woodgrove (11-0-3) LR: 7

Chelsea Dougherty scored twice as the Wolverines beat Riverside 4-0.

8. Stone Bridge (9-0-4) LR: NR

Schae Groton scored twice as the Bulldogs beat Potomac Falls last week, 3-2.

9. Patriot (10-2-2) LR: 9

The Pioneers followed a draw with Battlefield with wins over Stonewall Jackson and Osbourn.

10. South County (8-2-1) LR: 8

The Stallions fell to Robinson, 1-0, for the second time this season.

Dropped out: No. 10 Briar Woods (10-2-2)

On the bubble: McLean, Colgan, Woodbridge