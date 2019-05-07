

Anthony Rendon was activated from the injured list Tuesday. (Nick Wass/AP Photo)

The struggling Washington Nationals shook up the roster with four moves ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, including activating third baseman Anthony Rendon from the injured list.

The Nationals also optioned rookie shortstop Carter Kieboom to Class AAA Fresno, promoted pitcher Erick Fedde from Class AA Harrisburg to the majors, where he’ll join the bullpen, and placed reliever Tony Sipp on the 10-day IL with a strained oblique.

The team did not make any moves with two players who left Monday’s game with injuries — catcher Yan Gomes (left forearm contusion) and outfielder Andrew Stevenson (back spasms).

Gomes might be available Tuesday night, Manager Dave Martinez said. He seemed less confident about Stevenson.

Martinez, who came up to the major leagues at 21 years old, identified with the struggles of Kieboom, who committed four errors in his first 10 career games in the field. But Martinez believes he will fix some issues in Fresno and return improved.

"There’s a lot of good players in this game that have been optioned before, and come back and done really well,” he said. “I’ve got all the confidence in the world. This organization does. He’s one of our top prospects. He goes back down there, gets to playing, relaxes a little bit. … He’s going to be back, for a long time.”

Sipp’s oblique has troubled him for about a week. The lefty reliever came out of the game Monday night after allowing one hit and walking two in a scoreless 2/3 of an inning and expressed discomfort to Martinez. They spoke again in the manager’s office after the game.

Sipp didn’t believe he needed 10 days on the IL — he described the injury a “dull pull” rather than a sharp pain — but Martinez preferred to be cautious and sidelined him.

Sipp said any other time of the year, he’d probably pitch through it. The Nationals signed Sipp on March 13, and the 35-year-old believes a shortened spring training might have contributed to the injury.

“Those weeks in spring training makes a difference,” he said. “I wasn’t too worried about [the injury at first], but it kept lingering. I didn’t think we needed the whole 10 [days], but right now, that’s the least amount you can do.”

LINEUPS

Washington (14-20)

Adam Eaton, LF

Victor Robles, RF

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Howie Kendrick, 1B

Kurt Suzuki, C

Brian Dozier, 2B

Wilmer Difo, SS

Michael A. Taylor, CF

Stephen Strasburg, RHP

Milwaukee (21-17)

Lorenzo Cain, CF

Christian Yelich, RF

Mike Moustakas, 2B

Yasmani Grandal, C

Ben Gamel, LF

Jesus Aguilar, 1B

Travis Shaw, 3B

Orlando Arcia, SS

Adrian Houser, RHP

