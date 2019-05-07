

Not pictured: Odell Beckham's kilt. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The theme for Monday night’s Met Gala was “camp,” not in the “pitching a tent and confronting the horrifying realities of nature head on” type of way, but more along the lines of “so bad it’s good,” as laid out in Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on Camp.”

(Or at least that’s what I’ve read. The author, self-proclaimed WaPo Least-Fashionable Employee — a proclamation that has gone unchallenged — is wearing Old Navy jeans and a shirt purchased in approximately 2012 as he writes this. Please bear with him.)

ANYWAY, the world’s famous people descended on New York dressed up in a whole lot of crazy crap that seemed deeply impractical. Lada Gaga wore like four dresses at the same time. Katy Perry dressed up as a chandelier. Cardi B wore a dress with a train that looked to be quite heavy and is now probably quite filthy after being dragged around Manhattan all night. So did Nicki Minaj. Jared Leto carried around a wax replica of his own head all night, because wearing a jewel-encrusted, red version of Jerry Seinfeld’s puffy shirt wasn’t bugnuts crazy enough.

But hey, this is the Sports department, and there were Sports people there. Let’s start with Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who wore a tuxedo jacket and shirt with the sleeves ripped off up top and a kilt down below. This was actually a pretty tame look at the 2019 Met Gala.

Odell's Met Gala drip 💧 pic.twitter.com/o8SMLjZw7e — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 7, 2019

As told by GQ, Beckham originally was dead-set against the kilt — he originally was going to have the tuxedo pants turned into shorts — but softened his stance as he made his way over to Thom Browne HQ to be fitted for his look.

“I told them no off the rip,” Beckham said. “I was like, ‘There’s no chance I’m wearing that.' On the way here I was like: ‘Can you make sure they bring it just in case? I might just do it just to do it.’ ”

And of course he did, and of course it went fine, and of course a non-Scotsman who wears a kilt out in public is bound to say some crazy stuff about his new team, which saw its last spurt of sustained success in the mid to late 1980s, when the Met Gala had themes such as “From Queen to Empress: Victorian dress 1837-1877.” (I bet there were kilts!)

“I plan on being there for the next five years and trying to bring as many championships there as possible, turning [the Browns] into the new Patriots,” he said. Beckham also compared his new quarterback, Baker Mayfield, to Brett Favre. So no pressure at all, Cleveland.

Moving on, here’s Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen looking pretty much their normal selves, thus becoming the true freaks of the 2019 Met Gala:

And Serena Williams, a co-chair of the Met Gala, wearing a lot of yellow plus sneakers (A+ for practicality, Serena!):

Serena Williams wearing Off-White Nike sneakers with her dress is very fitting #MetGala pic.twitter.com/9UrWn6wLkK — IAMFASHION (@IAMFASHlON) May 6, 2019

Dwyane Wade wore a hooded tuxedo jacket alongside wife Gabrielle Union, a look that was not offered the last time I visited Men’s Wearhouse.

And finally, we have Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who went with the tuxedo-and-shorts combo that OBJ originally was considering:

“I told [former Giants teammate Saquon Barkley] about wearing shorts [to the Met] and now he’s trying to wear shorts,” Beckham told GQ. “He’s like, ‘Is it going to be weird if we both wear shorts?’ I’m like, ‘It doesn’t matter, I’m going to look better than you anyway.’ ”