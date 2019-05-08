

D.C. United Coach Ben Olsen, left, and Wayne Rooney (John Raoux/Associated Press)

When the MLS transfer and trade window slammed shut late Tuesday, D.C. United’s roster remained unchanged. It was not for a lack of interest, and the organization said it pursued leads near and far.

Coach Ben Olsen sounded a gentle alarm 12 hours before the deadline, saying, “You have to look to get better because that’s just the way the league is going.”

Although United did not get better in those final hours, it did address its most pressing need (left back) late last week by acquiring Marquinhos Pedroso from FC Dallas. And with a 6-3-2 record and a share of first in the Eastern Conference, the team is in a pretty good place to begin with.

In other words, there was no air of desperation. Team officials were engaged in talks for weeks — primarily to add depth, not necessarily a probable starter — but by late afternoon Tuesday, they knew nothing would happen.

“If something out there made sense, we were open to it,” General Manager Dave Kasper said Wednesday. “We are fine waiting until the summer when there are a lot more options.”

Until the marketplace reopens in early July, United will carry on with a unit that has looked terrific at times and vulnerable at others.

For teams around the world, summer crops offer the greater harvest. With most leagues in the offseason, players move via transfer and free agency, coaching changes shift priorities and teams regrouping from disappointing seasons assess the future.

In MLS, midseason evaluations better illuminate shortcomings than early-season warts. The previous two years, United used that month-long aperture to sign, among others, Wayne Rooney, Paul Arriola and Russell Canouse, and reacquire Bill Hamid.

Two of United’s 20 senior roster slots remain unoccupied. “We’re sitting in a good spot,” Kasper said. He did not want to comment on financial flexibility — salary cap space, allocation money, etc. — but United seems well-positioned to bolster the squad this summer.

It won’t make a massive splash like last year with Rooney but could end up with one or two impact players.

While United remained quiet in the final hours Tuesday, several teams took action. Some were desperate, such as Columbus, which, amid a five-game losing streak and a terrible scoring drought, dealt attacker Justin Meram to Atlanta for modest financial considerations, acquired attacker David Accam from Philadelphia for significant financial considerations and added midfielder David Guzman from Portland.

Portland, which is off to a slow start, purchased Argentine marksman Brian Fernandez from Mexican club Necaxa. Seattle, an early contender, claimed two defenders from overseas, and the fast-starting Los Angeles Galaxy signed an Argentine player.

Struggling Kansas City (United’s opponent Sunday at Audi Field) got veteran midfielder Benny Feilhaber from lowly Colorado and, by adding Meram, reigning champion Atlanta will employ a proven flank player.

United did make one urgent move last week with the acquisition of Pedroso, who, until Joseph Mora returns from a fractured jaw this summer, is the likely starter at left back or left wing.

In exchange, D.C. relinquished its 2020 first-round draft pick, which, given its record and probable low spot in the draft, will not have much value. Dallas also handed over $100,000 in funds to help offset Pedroso’s above-average salary.

The next three weeks will provide clues for United’s summer search: six matches, including tests at Toronto (5-2-1) and Houston (6-1-1) over four days next week.

United broke out of a scoring rut last weekend with a 3-1 victory over Columbus, and for several stretches, rediscovered the rhythm and fizz that has defined this group since Wayne Rooney paired with Luciano Acosta last summer.

Through the first third of the season, however, United has relied heavily on set pieces: Rooney’s free kicks and penalty kicks. Few goals since the first two home matches have come in the run of play — though the third goal against the Crew was expertly executed as Leonardo Jara provided a no-look pass to Paul Arriola for a one-time finish.

United is banking on the creativity and flow to take hold, despite intensifying efforts by opponents to limit Acosta’s playmaking space and Rooney’s possession in dangerous positions.

Arriola’s return to the attack — after weeks providing cover on the dented-up back line — is sure to pay dividends.

So what positions will require work this summer? Another option at forward to back up Rooney? The return of attacker Yamil Asad, whose loan from an Argentine club expired after last season? Another central figure in case Acosta is sold overseas?

United will learn more about itself soon enough.

